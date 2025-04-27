Sabastian Sawe (KEN) raises his arms as he crosses the finish line on The Mall to win the Men’s Elite race of The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events For further information: media@londonmarathonevents.co.uk : Images from the men's elite race at the 2025 TCS London MarathonSabastian Sawe (KEN) raises his arms as he crosses the finish line on The Mall to win the Men’s Elite race of The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events For further information: media@londonmarathonevents.co.uk : Images from the men's elite race at the 2025 TCS London Marathon
London Marathon pictures: 156 fantastic images from today's iconic race - were you running or supporting?

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2025, 14:54 BST
It’s been a beautiful day for the 45th running of the iconic London Marathon – and we have the pictures to prove it.

More than 1,000 runners from Sussex were among the 56,000 who took part in the 2025 TCS London Marathon – a race watched and followedby millions in the UK and worldwide.

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa took victory in the women’s race. She has broken the women's-only world record but Paula Radcliffe's women's course record - set with male pacemakers - stands for another year at least. Kenya's Sabastian Sawe won the men's race on his debut.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug claimed the men's wheelchair title for a seventh time while compatriot Catherine Debrunner took the women's wheelchair title in a new course record.

And of course there was the usual rich variety of fun runners, charity runners, celebrities and weird and wonderful costumes.

Were you one of the hundreds of Sussex runners taking part? Why not send us a little write-up and picture showing how you get on?

Tell us your finishing time, whether you’ve run London or other marathons before, whether this was your PB, and who was there in the capital to support you.

To submit your story, register or sign in at https://www.yourworld.net/submit and follow the easy steps – select Sussexworld as the website to send to and tell us which part of the county you are from.

General view of the start line as runners begin their race during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Andrew Baker for London Marathon Events

General view of the start line as runners begin their race during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Andrew Baker for London Marathon Events

Runners pass St James' Park as he turns onto The Mall during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Ian Walton for London Marathon Events

Runners go round The Cutty Sark during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Joe Toth for London Marathon Events

