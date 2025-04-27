More than 1,000 runners from Sussex were among the 56,000 who took part in the 2025 TCS London Marathon – a race watched and followedby millions in the UK and worldwide.

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa took victory in the women’s race. She has broken the women's-only world record but Paula Radcliffe's women's course record - set with male pacemakers - stands for another year at least. Kenya's Sabastian Sawe won the men's race on his debut.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug claimed the men's wheelchair title for a seventh time while compatriot Catherine Debrunner took the women's wheelchair title in a new course record.

And of course there was the usual rich variety of fun runners, charity runners, celebrities and weird and wonderful costumes.

Were you one of the hundreds of Sussex runners taking part? Why not send us a little write-up and picture showing how you get on?

Tell us your finishing time, whether you’ve run London or other marathons before, whether this was your PB, and who was there in the capital to support you.

To submit your story, register or sign in at https://www.yourworld.net/submit and follow the easy steps – select Sussexworld as the website to send to and tell us which part of the county you are from.

1 . ©TCS London Marathon General view of the start line as runners begin their race during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Andrew Baker for London Marathon Events For further information: [email protected] : Images from the 2025 TCS London Marathon Photo: Andrew Baker for London Marathon Events : London Marathon Events

2 . ©TCS London Marathon General view of the start line as runners begin their race during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Andrew Baker for London Marathon Events For further information: [email protected] : Images from the 2025 TCS London Marathon Photo: Andrew Baker for London Marathon Events : London Marathon Events

3 . ©TCS London Marathon Runners pass St James’ Park as he turns onto The Mall during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Ian Walton for London Marathon Events For further information: [email protected] : Images from the 2025 TCS London Marathon Photo: Ian Walton for London Marathon Events : London Marathon Events

4 . ©TCS London Marathon Runners go round The Cutty Sark during The TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27th April 2025. Photo: Joe Toth for London Marathon Events For further information: [email protected] : Images from the 2025 TCS London Marathon Photo: Joe Toth for London Marathon Events : London Marathon Events