The LTA insists it remains fully committed to staging high-level men’s and women’s tennis in Eastbourne – despite confirming the town’s international week is being downgraded.

Changes agreed for the pre-Wimbledon tennis calendar will mean far fewer of the world’s top players playing at Devonshire Park from next year.

The venue will stage WTA 250 and ATP 250 events in the week beginning June 23, 2025 – but for women’s tennis, that’s a major step down.

Fewer ranking points will be awarded and prize money is likely to fall, with only a tiny fraction of the world’s top players able to play.

Harriet Dart in action at the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park | Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

The LTA said it remained ‘fully committed to maintaining a combined men’s and women’s tour level event at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne’, adding: "The LTA will continue to work closely with Eastbourne Borough Council and all local stakeholders to ensure that it remains as popular with players and fans as ever, as well as retaining its unique charm.”

During the past two years the LTA, in consultation with the All England Club at Wimbledon, has been reviewing the whole grass court season aiming to improve the experience for fans and players.

The LTA says the review has been aimed at raising the profile and visibility of tennis in Britain during the run-up to Wimbledon.

Nationally, the LTA says the changes will offer more fans the chance to watch pro tennis, particularly the women’s game, live and on TV, while ensuring there are the same number of playing opportunities for British and overseas players in a four-week period.

The 2025 grass court season will launch with a combined challenger level event in Birmingham in the week of June 2.

The following week sees the return of a tour level women’s event in London for the first time in over 50 years, as The Queen’s Club stages a high-profile WTA 500 event – effectively the one Eastbourne is losing.

The week of June 16 will see Queen’s host its popular men’s ATP500 tournament while Nottingham stages a women’s WTA 250 event. Then, as stated, final week before Wimbledon brings the women’s and men’s WTA/ATP 250 to Eastbourne.