Luke Littler next up for Rob Cross after sensational comeback to reach world darts semi-finals

Rob Cross is in the last four of the PDC World Darts Championships after a sensational comeback in his quarter-final – and now faces the young star who’s been making all the Alexandra Palace headlines so far, Luke Littler.

Cross, from St Leonards, East Sussex, made history by becoming the first player to fight back from 4-0 to win a World Championship quarter-final in a classic encounter with Chris Dobey. The 33-year-old looked to be going out after slipping to a 4-0 deficit in less than an hour, but appeared revitalised after a break before the fifth set.

The world No8 reeled off four straight sets to level the game before a 130 checkout made it five in a row to seal a famous victory.

Cross said on X: “Wow. What a match. Obviously delighted to be through. I never give up and I believe in my own game. Chris is a fantastic player and he will come back stronger. On to the next one!”

Rob Cross celebrates winning his quarter final match against Chris Dobey at Alexandra Palace (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

He told Sky Sports: "I just thought it's all about me and I still believe even when I'm 4-0 down. I had one of the greatest comebacks against Chris at the Matchplay, so I might as well make it at the Worlds.”

On facing 16-year-old sensation Littler in Tuesday’s semi-final, Cross said: "He's amazing. He's 16. I've got a boy who's four years younger. Whatever he achieves, he's going to have a bright future."

Littler stormed through to the PDC World Darts Championship semi-finals with a 5-1 victory over Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan. The 16-year-old followed up his 4-1 win over Raymond van Barneveld with another dazzling display at Alexandra Palace.

Littler, the youngest player to win a match at the World Championship, has dropped only four sets all tournament.

Luke Littler celebrates winning his quarter final against Brendan Dolan (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

He told Sky Sports. "Now I’m dreaming. I'm two games away. I'm definitely thinking about lifting the title. If I keep it up I've got a good chance.