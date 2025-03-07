Luke Littler says pint was thrown at Nathan Aspinall in Brighton
‘The Nuke’ squeezed past Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals before demolishing Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals ahead of the night five final win against ‘The Asp’.
The crowd was spoilt on Thursday night – not just by the fabulous darts from Luke Little,r but from the two nine darters courtesy of Luke Humphries and Rob Cross, with the crowd going wild.
Despite this, not all the crowd behaved after Littler said a pint was thrown at Aspinall.
“I think there was a pint thrown as soon as he came on the stage,” Littler said.
There has already been drama from previous crowds in the Premier League this season, with the PDC having to send out a statement condemning the booing and whistling that occurred in week two in Glasgow.
On the crowds, Littler said: “I think we all know some have been good and some have been a bit bad.”
Despite the crowd drama, Littler showed his class yet again and proved why he is the dominant force in darts at the moment, as he looks ahead to this weekend’s opening European Tour tournament in Belgium.
He said: “I don’t know how well I’ve done last year, but this year it’s been very good. Collected all the points I could possibly get tonight, and fly out to Belgium and see how it goes on this weekend.”
