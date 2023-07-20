Maher and Charles spearhead British team for Hickstead’s Jumping Nations Cup

The squad comprises reigning Olympic gold medallist Ben Maher (Exit Remo), British number two Harry Charles (Casquo Blue), Tim Gredley (Medoc De Toxandria), British team stalwart John Whitaker (Equine America Unick de Francport) and Donald Whitaker (Di Caprio).The four riders who will make up the final team will be announced at the Nations Cup draw on Thursday 27 July, ahead of the competition itself on Friday 28 July.“What a fantastic squad we have coming to Hickstead for this year’s Nations Cup,” said Hickstead Director Lizzie Bunn. “John has been on countless winning teams here over the years, and it’s great to see his nephew Donald make team selection here for the first time.“To have the two highest ranked British riders in Ben and Harry gives the team chances a real boost, while Tim Gredley has had some great results with Medoc De Toxandria this season too,” Lizzie added.Great Britain will be aiming to pick up points at this home leg, as will France, Germany, Ireland and Italy. They’ll face further competition from the teams from Brazil, Sweden and the USA. Britain currently sits in sixth place in the European Division One rankings, with the top seven teams qualifying for the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Final in Barcelona. However, with one less start than those above them, the British team has the chance to climb the leaderboard if they can produce strong performances at both Hickstead and the final leg of the series in Dublin.The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ forms the feature class on the Friday of the Longines Royal International Horse Show (26-31 July). Thursday’s main highlight is the Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge, while on Saturday crowds can enjoy the Breen Equestrian Queen Elizabeth II Cup. The show concludes on Sunday with the Grand Prix – the Longines King George V Gold Cup. The Royal International is one of the oldest and biggest horse shows in the world, with five-star international showjumping alongside championship showing, scurry driving and national jumping classes of all levels.Tickets start from £20 with advance discounts and concessions available; including free admission to all under-15s when booked before Friday 21 July – visit the Box Office at www.hickstead.co.uk