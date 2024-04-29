Marine Gardens Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening league game in the Brodie Tray resulted in defeat at Shoreham who were making a return to this competition. They won 3 games to 1 but Marine Gardens pulled off an overall points victory 68-67 thanks to a sterling effort led by skip Rod Smith, Alan Paterson, Pat Hogan and Perry Cairns who won by 33-8. Shoreham took 6 points and Marine Gardens 4.

Goring Manor came, saw and conquered at Marine Gardens in our opening friendly fixture winning 3 games with 1 halved. The whitewash was averted by a spirited fightback from 11-3 down to level the game at 15-15. This was led by captain and skip Jim Gray, Terry Ashley, Alan Paterson and Leon White.

In our second friendly match at home against Steyning the visitors won four games with Angela Neale, Jack Wilshaw and Bob Cole flying the flag for Marine Gardens in the 5th game.