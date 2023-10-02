Marine Gardens Bowling Club end season with a home win over Goring Manor
The game with Goring was extremely close with a winning margin of 1 shot(57--56). Marine Gardens won on 2 rinks, lost on 1 and halved 1. Top rink honours went to Eric Hayward, Bill Hurren,, Albert Leatham and Jim Gray. Credit must also go to the losing rink of John Dorkins, Susan Lear, Pat Hogan and David Sayer for making a spirited fightback taking 4 shots on the final end thus ensuring the overall victory.
Tarring Priory were victorious on 3 of the 4 rinks winning by 90 shots to 61. Our crumbs of comfort were garnished by John Sadler, Albie Marsella, Ken Leadbeater and Ivan Godsmark who battled hard to run out 24-27 winners.
The curtain came down on the season with a Club Drive competed on all 6 rinks with final plaudits going to Anne Knight, Albert Leatham, John Dorkins and Graham Poole. An enjoyable afternoon to end an enjoyable season.
Roll on April 2024!