Match in 30 pictures: Worthing Raiders clinch thrilling win over Bury St Edmunds

Worthing Raiders beat Bury St Edmunds 32-31 in front of the Roundstone Lane faithful – and it was a superb performance by the hosts, coming from coming from 24-0 down to score six tries and take five much-needed National two east points.
By Steve Bone
Published 25th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT

The spirit, effort and skill on show was outstanding. There were many performances worthy of the Enzo’s MoM award but the coaches decided Fraser Bruce’s contribution to the game was the most deserving.

Despite it being a Six Nations international day a crowd of nearly 350 turned up to witness this extraordinary performance by Raiders.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and see a full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Bury St Edmunds at Roundstone Lane Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Bury St Edmunds at Roundstone Lane Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Bury St Edmunds at Roundstone Lane Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Worthing Raiders' win over Bury St Edmunds at Roundstone Lane Photo: Stephen Goodger

