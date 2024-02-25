Match in 30 pictures: Worthing Raiders clinch thrilling win over Bury St Edmunds

The spirit, effort and skill on show was outstanding. There were many performances worthy of the Enzo’s MoM award but the coaches decided Fraser Bruce’s contribution to the game was the most deserving.

Despite it being a Six Nations international day a crowd of nearly 350 turned up to witness this extraordinary performance by Raiders.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and see a full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald during the week.

