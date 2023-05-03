Crawley Kyokushinkai Karate had five athletes representing Great Britain at the Full Contact European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia.

Once again U21 lightweight Callum Chapman took the gold defeating a tough fighter from Kazakhstan in the final after winning his semi final by KO with a knee to the body. This added the European crown to his World title won in 2022.

In the Womens lightweight category Olivia Pickthall stepped up in class and took silver by beating her Polish opponent in the semi final and then losing to the more experienced teammate Hayley Beth Rowlands of Cwmbran, Wales by decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club achieved its second silver in the U14 -50kg Boys category with Isaac Warnfeldt Rush losing out the Armenian Champion in the final. In the semi final he won the bout with a point for a head kick.

Isaac, Callum and Olivia with their medals and trophies

The two other Crawley fighters Elliott Fortnam U16 +70kg and Cody Chapman U18 +75kg both lost in the quarter finals but gained valuable experience for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Britain ended up in 3rd place on the medal table with 3 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

Next up is a domestic event where Crawley have fourteen athletes competing in the Welsh Open .

If you would like more information about the club go to www.crawleykyokushin.org / IG @crawley_kyokushin / FB Crawley Kyokushinkai Karate Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk. Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad