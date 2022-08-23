Meet Littlehampton's European triathlon champion - aged 83

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daphne Belt has become champion in her age group at the the European Championship sprint triathlon in Munich.

Competing on the GBR age group team in the 80-84 category, she was the oldest woman in the race, in which athletes from all over Europe competed. The race consisted of a lake swim of 750 metres, a 12.5 miles bike race and a 5km hilly run.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were two visit to the podium – the first for having won her age group to become European champion and another as the oldest woman in Europe to complete the race.

Daphne Belt with her gold medal

There was a stunning reception for her from the vast crowd in the grandstand followed by a hearty rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ sung by the entire crowd because it was Daphne’s 83rd birthday on that very day.

Daphne has been competing in triathlon over most distances for well over 30 years having decided to get fit again after her 50th birthday – and has not stopped since.

She has won her age group at dozens of events over the years including ten world Championship titles.

Daphne Belt on the podium

Her times in the Munich event were as follows: swim: 21.89; run: 50.58; bike: 39.53, total: 2.00.57.

Here next major event is the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Saint George, Utah, at the end of October.

Daphne is raising money with her performances for Age UK this year. Go to ageukwsbh.enthuse.com/pf/daphne-belt to donate.

Read about Daphne in the Littlehampton Gazette – out on Thursday.