Mick Ralph Family Fun Day raises funds for MND!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another busy week for Pulborough bowlers finished with the Mick Ralph Family Fun Day in aid of Motor Neuron Disease.

A biannual match away at Billingshurst Bowls Club on Thursday evening saw 4 triples take to a tricky green for 18 ends of close-fought, competitive bowls.

Jane Gray and team narrowly missed out by 1 shot after being level at 12 shots a piece on the 16th end, whilst Trevor Bushell, Poppy and Nicola Pells built their lead from the 6th end to finish on 18 shots to 11, but top rink went to skip Alfie Knight, with his team of Phil Floyd and Michael Ryan, who lead from the start to win 12 ends and take victory by 20 shots to 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final score was 69/54 to Pulborough after a lovely evening amongst friends.

Christian Bushell playing fun bowls games on the green at Pulborough BC.

The weekend began with an away match in the West Sussex Bowls League at Middleton BC, which saw 4 rinks play 21 ends of competitive bowls, yielding Pulborough a further 3 League points to add to their haul. Top rink went to Skip Malcolm Gray, with Christian Bushell leading, Lenny Adsett as 2 and Paul Leatherbarrow as 3, with a 24 shot to 15 win.

The Mick Ralph Family Fun Day on Sunday the 7th from 2pm, was a little quieter than expected due to a poor weather forecast, a few major sporting events on the same day and the football the previous evening, but nevertheless everyone who came through the gates received a warm welcome.

Games were played out on the green, target bowls inside, a sizable raffle was drawn in aid of Motor Neuron Disease, with prizes included from local businesses like the Flower shop, Dyke Farm Shop and Hennings wine merchants and numerous bacon rolls were consumed, raising over £75 for MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members raised a glass to Micky Ralph, who sadly passed away last year, after being a member for many decades and a well known county and club bowler.

Malcolm Gray on the green at Pulborough BC.