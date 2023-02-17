At the running grand prix at Goodwood Motor Circuit on Sunday, Haywards Heath Harrier Ian Kenton ran a marathon – effectively as a training run in preparation as a qualifying race for the Two Oceans Ultra he is planning in April.

Ian Kenton of Haywards Heath Harriers on his way to a superb marathon time at Goodwood

Ian came a super fifth place in 2hr 50min 32sec, four seconds outside his personal best.

Sean Duff ran at the London Winter Run. Finishing in a season’s best of 37.38, Sean said he was happy with the run after coming back from injury. Sean is an experienced runner, still to achieve his full potential as a distance athlete.

Sam Ridley ran in the Funchal Half Marathon in Madeira . She finished in a time of 1.44.41 and finished second in her age category.

Harriers Parkrun round- up

Clair parkrun: 4th David Adam 20:01; 5th Alex Todd 20:45; 8th Pete Francis 21:05; 15th Patrick Kenward 22:00; 19th Andy Dray 22:37; 23rd Simon Robinson 23:18; 4 4th Bob Adams 25:46; 49th Ian Dumbrell 26:19; 66th Shelagh Robinson 27:37; 67th Jason Robinson 27:38; 89th Michael Parish 29:08;104th Ema Pryor 30:14;120th Marion Hemsworth 32:08;166th Abby Ross 54:07.

Brighton & Hove parkrun: 6th Paul Cousins 19:34; 16th Julian Boyer 20:16; 87th Ian Tomkins 24:19.

Bedfont Lakes parkrun: 63rd Carl Bicknell 29:18.

Coventry parkun: 7th Will Grey 17:45; 24th Kai Robinson 20:25.

Tilgate parkrun: 53rdOliver Farr 22:43; 82nd Chris Glanfield 24:14; 203rd Jack Chivers 28:33; 369th Kath Buckeridge 39:26.

Worthing parkrun: 14th Sean Duff 17:48 (pb).

Wepre parkrun: 28th Eric Hepburn 26:22.

Bethlem Royal Hospital parkrun: 82nd Lucy Anderson 28:41.

Ifield Mill Pond parkrun: 3rd Steven Heath 20:28.

Wollaton Hall parkrun: 76th Ewan Kemsley 23:41.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

Burgess Hill Runners have benefitted from the recent dry spell – continuing to take part in a range of races.

The chosen distance for most of their runners last weekend was 10k.

First up, Kirsty Phillpot travelled to the Chichister 10k.

Despite being under new management and having a new route, it's still a flat and fast course based around the Goodwood motor circuit, perfect for a personal best. Kirsty Phillpot sped round in 39:54.

In London, Kevin Cross and Yasmine Allfrey chose the Victoria Park 10k, another flat and fast course.

Kevin Cross finished in 45:53 and Yasmine Allfrey in 49:01 (a PB!).Also in London was Hugh Stevenage, who took part in the Cancer Research UK London Winter Run.