Mid Sussex triathletes in Switzerland, Devon and Bournemouth

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club: Triathlons, Duathlons, Triathlons and River Dart 10km Swim.

September 8, World Duathlon Long Course, Zofingen, Switzerland

MSTC member Stewart Conway competed in this tough event as part of a GB team. The event comprises a 10.8km run, 148.5 km bike and finishes with a further 26.7km run. He completed the course in 8hrs 3mins and 35 secs placing 8th in the 50-54 age group.

September 8, Standard Triathlon Bournemouth

Stewart Conway at World Duathlon Long Course, Zofingen, Switzerland.

Dr Elizabeth Taylor and Peter Levenspiel were at Bournemouth competing in their first Standard Distance Triathlons comprising 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. In very wet weather Peter finished in 2hrs 38mins with Liz close behind in 2hrs 53mins.

September 7, River Dart 10km Swim

Phil Couch and Dean Allen were delighted with times of 2hrs 21 mins and 3hrs 13 mins in the River Dart 10km swim.