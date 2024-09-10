Mid Sussex triathletes in Switzerland, Devon and Bournemouth
September 8, World Duathlon Long Course, Zofingen, Switzerland
MSTC member Stewart Conway competed in this tough event as part of a GB team. The event comprises a 10.8km run, 148.5 km bike and finishes with a further 26.7km run. He completed the course in 8hrs 3mins and 35 secs placing 8th in the 50-54 age group.
September 8, Standard Triathlon Bournemouth
Dr Elizabeth Taylor and Peter Levenspiel were at Bournemouth competing in their first Standard Distance Triathlons comprising 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. In very wet weather Peter finished in 2hrs 38mins with Liz close behind in 2hrs 53mins.
September 7, River Dart 10km Swim
Phil Couch and Dean Allen were delighted with times of 2hrs 21 mins and 3hrs 13 mins in the River Dart 10km swim.
