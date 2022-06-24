Mid Sussex triathlon voted a success - as Burgess Hill Runners go far and wide

The event has been running for over 20 years and mainly attracts entrants from the RH and BN postcode areas and South London.

However some entrants come from further afield, particularly if they have friends or family in the area.

It is a really sociable event run by Mid Sussex Triathlon Club members who set up and marshall the course. It is known as a very friendly event suitable for beginners and experienced triathletes and involves a 400m pool swim, a 25k bike ride and a 5k run. It attracted nearly 200 participants this year.

Mid Sussex triathlon winners Thomas Percy and Vicky Lee

The event was won by couple Thomas Percy (1.07.04) and Vicky Lee (1.16.17) with excellent times to take home the overall male and female winners’ trophies.

Chris Turner was 2nd in 1.12.04 and Emily Lillywhite Iredale 2nd lady in 1.18.38.

The club were delighted to receive some very enthusiastic feedback including this from one from one entrant: "It was my first time doing a triathlon and I was absolutely terrified but every marshal and competitor that I came across was so lovely and helpful.

"I had a really great time and really appreciated all the support from the marshals and that it was such an inclusive event. I didn't for a second feel like I didn't belong despite not having a clue what I was doing!

Burgess Hill Runners Jay and Caz Wadey in New York

“The well posted bike route was also incredible - I had nightmares of getting lost but it was practically impossible (even for the navigationally challenged people like myself!).”

The British Triathlon Federation's report on the event scored it as excellent, commenting that all aspects of the organisation of the event, such as participant information, registration, safety, signing and marshalling, were well organised.

Competitors gave positive feedback with everyone enjoying their race with plenty of smiley faces seen. Even though quite a few competitors were novices, there were plenty of friendly marshalls available to answer questions, and competitors said they felt well supported throughout the event.

One of the main sponsors is Hurstpierpoint College, whose student rock band added to the atmosphere.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

A wide range of races at home and abroad have been keeping Burgess Hill Runners busy.

Nicky Callus travelled to take on the Tenerife Blue Trail Ultra.

Not one for the faint-hearted, the route starts at sea level and climbs up to 3,500 metres and takes runners through beautiful scenery including Teide National Park, a World Heritage Site. Nicky completed the 73km course in 14:49:40.

Also doing some travelling was Jay Wadey who completed the Oyster Classic 5k in New York in 29:37.

In other races, Chris Page completed the Bedgebury 10k in 56:08 and Nic Reay the Dorking 10 mile in 1:11:40.

Polly Bancroft and Chris Page also took on the Weald Trail Half Marathon. Polly finished 5th female overall in a time of 2:02:56, and Chris in 2:35:24.

Doing something a little different was Jack Maynard and John Palmer who completed the 10km Mud Monsters Run, an ‘amazing muddy journey across muddy fields, up steep hills, through woods… with up to 65 obstacles and many more muddy surprises along the way’.

In the Mid Sussex Triathlon, a number of BHR members took on the 400m swim, 26k bike ride and 5k run, based out of the Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill.

First up for BHR was Flo Wolfe who finished the course in 1:29:37. She was followed by Sally Symes, who came first in her age group, in 1:30:31, Benny Coxhill (1:38:33) and John Schofield (1:54:49).