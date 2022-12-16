Mince pies as well as medals are Sussex runners’ reward

The Mince Pie 10 was a big success – enjoyed by athletes and proving a useful fundraiser for some very good causes.

The annual ten-mile race is organised by Seaford Striders to raise funds for the club itself and two local charities - Waves and The Chaseley Trust.

The 2022 race started and finished at Peacehaven Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This popular multi-terrain event has been voted as one of the UK's top ten races in Runners World magazine.

Hailsham Harriers at the Mince Pie 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its popularity was evident as the race ‘sold out’ and 700 runners, many embracing Christmas-themed fancy dress costumes, took to the streets and hills around Peacehaven.

Once across the line, finishers were presented with a bespoke medal designed by one of the Seaford Striders junior runners, a goodie bag and of course, a mince pie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen Hailsham Harriers took part in the run with Lianne Leakey 1:11:51 first Harrier home, followed by Marcos Jarvis 1:16:26, Helen O'Sullivan 1:18:25, Gary Smith 1:25:26, Andy Ruffell 1:31:35, Victoria Little 1:32:08, Graham Woolley 1:34:33, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 1:37:48, Steph Bassett 1:43:31, Mark Bassett 1:43:31, Katie Manley 1:45:15, Wendy Harmer-Quinn 1:55:07 and Kaz Breese 1:55:47.

The Mince Pie 10 mile was the final race in the Sussex Grand Prix - a road running competition open to affiliated clubs in Sussex which compiles a series of 13 events from March to December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Rovers' Freda Pearce (264) and Daisy Connor (262) were third and fith in the Under 15 race at Stanmer | Picture: Andy Cox / @ac_phots

Hailsham Harriers ended as league runners-up, with many members winning age category awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers juniors dominated at the third fixture in this season’s Sussex Cross Country League, hosted at Stanmer Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditions were kind as it was relatively firm and dry underfoot on the undulating course. Notable performances from the club were seen on an individual and team basis.

Kitty Morgan, Megan Hopkins-Parry and Isabella Buchanan of HY Runners in Sussex action

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major highlight for Rovers came from the under-13 team of Fin Lumber-Fry (first), Ben Wright (third) and Jonah Messer (fourth), who claimed first by an impressive margin of seven points over rivals Brighton & Hove.

Rovers’ under-13 B team of George Armstrong-Smith (14th), Byron Roberts (22nd) and Archie Franklin (28th) were high up the standings in sixth, which is very encouraging as they have another year in the under-13 age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evie Lennard continued to display her strength at cross country by placing second in the under-13 race. Her teammates Lexie Mclean (18th) and Milla Winslet (31st) helped the team finish fifth.

Freda Pearce climbed the ladder again in the under-15 girls’ race in third, just five seconds off second place. Daisy Connor had her best Sussex league placing in fifth, with teammate Chae Wai (25th) completing the team to position third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the Hastings Runners' Walk 2 Run group

Under-17 Ellie Mclean produced her top finish of this cross-country season in fourth, with Isabelle Chappell creeping into the top ten in ninth. In the boys’ race, Fintan Pearce had a storming race finishing superbly in tenth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Jenny Brown said: “This is possibly the best performance for the Eastbourne squad, which is so encouraging as the children work hard as a team at training.

"Their next target races include the Sussex Championships in Bexhill on January 7 and the final fixture for the Sussex League at Stanmer Park on February 11.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Eastbourne Rovers results: Under 11 boys – Charlie Davey 18th, Jackson Walker 37th & Jake Cooper 48th; Under 11 girls – Grace Luford – Brown 16th, Georgia Lennard 20th; Under 13 girls – Pearl Winslet 40th, Chyna Wae 33rd, Alicia Stone 48th; Under 13 boys – Fisher Winslet – 44th; Under 15 boys – Ilya korchev – 13th, Oscar Mizen 23rd; U17 Men – Ben Brown – 15th; Veteran 45-55 – Sue Fry 2nd, Jenny Brown 3rd.

Many of the junior squad raced at the weekend’s inter-counties cross-country championships at Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HY RUNNERS

A trio of HY Runners’ juniors were privileged to represent Sussex among the under-13 girls at the South of England inter-counties cross country championships in Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first time Isabella Buchanan, Megan Hopkins-Parry and Kitty Morgan had been old enough to be eligible to represent the county.

The route involved 3km of frozen ground and single track woods to navigate in bitterly cold conditions in a field of 106 runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buchanan stormed home to victory proving herself to be No1 under-13 in the south, finishing in 10:50 with a seven-second lead.

She found the course tough but she felt strong in her performance and proud of herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be interesting to see how she fares in national cross country as she bids to be crowned No1 in the UK – and aged 11, she will be one of the youngest in the race.

Hopkins-Parry, while full of cold, showed incredible skill and resilience to place 73rd in 12:53 and is looking forward to her next race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan joined the club a year ago and her fast improvement earned her place on the Sussex team. She placed 80th in 13:03 but was honoured to represent the county.

As a result of the girls’ efforts Sussex secured a bronze team medal. The girls now look forward to the Sussex championships at Bexhill on Saturday, January 7, hosted by HY Runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closer to home Noah Mayhew, aged just ten, shone at Hastings parkrun knocking 51 seconds off his PB to finish the 5k route in 20:27, 19th overall.

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Runners have just completed their first ever Walk 2 Run programme.

Some 15 novice runners - many of whom had never run at all - attended twice-weekly training sessions at Sedlescombe Rangers FC's playing fields over a 14-week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative, supported by Sedlescombe Parish Council, has seen five of the group already run the Hastings parkrun 5k non-stop.

Chris Fowler led the way with an impressive time of 24.00, followed by Andy Sansom (28.00); Lisa Hawkins and Anne Porritt (31.00) and Janet Jones (33.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other members are hoping to tackle the parkrun over Christmas.

The free sessions, organised by Hastings Runners club chairman Nick Brown, included a brisk warm-up walk, warm-up drills, run/walk intervals and a cool down/stretching routine to finish. Participants' ages ranged from early 20s up to early 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick says: "The group have done really well, steadily building up their endurance each week, and have turned out in some horrendous weather.

"I would especially like to thank our band of regular helpers - Andy Knight, Claire Thomas, Helen Brown, Marie Crawford, Susan Rae and Will Withecombe - who have been a great motivation throughout."

Advertisement Hide Ad

One runner, Maria Wells, says: "At 65 I was one of the older participants in the Walk to Run sessions – and I can wholeheartedly recommend the process.

"Not being very “sporty”, my only experience of running was doing the NHS 0-5k app two years ago on my own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was very different in many ways.

"Running outside with a bunch of cheerful people, receiving the unending, patient support of expert runners in an inclusive and non-judgemental manner, being the biggest difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With supportive encouragement and suggestions you can go at your own pace and end up surprising yourself by what you can achieve."

Another, Chris Fowler, says: "As an older runner who had not run for a number of years, this was a perfect group to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The group was friendly and encouraging, predominantly non-runners full of enthusiasm trying to get fit.

"The team trying to get us all fit were amazing, and aving successfully reached 5K I’m now looking to try and increase my miles."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the group now plan to join the Hastings Runners, who have recently started new training sessions for beginner runners and those returning from injury led by coaches Sue Mann and Jo Edwards.

They meet on Saturdays (9.30am in Alexandra Park) and Wednesdays (6.30pm at Horntye Park).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Walk 2 Run programme will start in April 2023, again based at Sedlescombe on Monday and Friday mornings.