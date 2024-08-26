Mixed results for Witterings this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A draw for Witterings in the last WSBL match this season.

Witterings 72, Middleton 72 WSBL

Paul Chivers, Colin Carter, Brian Smethurst, Mark White (s) lost 14-17

Peter Mackenzie, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs(s) won 17-16

There were mixed results for Witterings.

Stuart Hooker, Fred Knotts, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) Draw 20-20

Tom O’Donnell, Dave Buckton, Will Stefanou, Ian Ford (s) won 21-19

Two wins and a draw for Witterings on three of the rinks with a final result of 72 shots each.

6 points to Witterings 4 to Middleton.

Witterings 24, Maltravers 31 GS&M league

Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Julie Mulligan, Debs Hogg (s) lost 10-19

Carole Tuffin, Val Hooker, Ros Hanbury, Chris Bruce(s) won 14-12

2 points to Witterings.

Witterings 27, Middleton 36 BML Div1

Adrian Martin, Paul Chivers, Allie Mill (s) lost 7-22

Diane Leach, David Gibbons, Ian Ford (s) won 20-14,

Witterings 2 points

Witterings 37, Middleton B 37 BML Div2

Debbie Martin, Doug Holden, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 13-23

Will Stefanou, Graham Kiddle, Chris Bruce (s) won 24-14

Witterings 3 points

Witterings 46, Pagham 55 Friendly

Dave Baker, Alan Whitlock, Fred Knotts(s) lost 6-19

Dave Shaw, Adrian Martin, Kevin Gibbs(s) won 19-17

Phil Hand, Graham Kiddle, Gwilym Morgan(s) won 21-19

Although Witterings won on two rinks on incredibly difficult greens

Pagham won on shots overall.

Witterings 52, Arundel 41 Men’s Friendly

Tom O’Donnell, Alan Somerville, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 14-16

Dave Shaw, Kevin Gibbs, Fred Knotts(s) won 21-10

Dave Baker, Paul Chivers, Dave Buckton (s) won 17-15

Witterings 29, Arundel 26 Ladies Friendly

Bryony Jessiman, Audrey from Arundel, Maureen Mulligan, Carole Tuffin lost 12-15

Lin Seary, Anne May, Allie Mill, Chris Bruce won 17-11

Despite a windy afternoon and challenging green, the bowling was enjoyed by all. Thanks to Audrey from Arundel who joined the Witterings for the afternoon to make up the team from Triples to Rinks.

Witterings 35, Pagham 29 GS&M League

Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Chris Bruce, Julie Mulligan lost 13-16

Carole Tuffin, Val Hooker, Anne May, Ros Hanbury won 22-13

The final match of the season played on a challenging green with the Wittering Ladies gaining 4 points.