Moore wins Fontwell's National Spirit Hurdle - and plenty more in 154/1 four-timer

The 154/1 four-timer included victory in the £90,000 feature National Spirit Hurdle which saw Botox Has return to form with a special win in the Graded contest. Moore’s son Josh was aboard who ended up requiring spinal surgery following a fall on the aforementioned Botox Has over fences at Plumpton in October. However, the pair were back to winning ways here, getting the better of Brewin’upastorm in a thrilling finish to the feature. Josh doubled up with success on Legal Rights who stayed on powerfully to win at 3/1 later on the card.

Moore’s other son Jamie also enjoyed a double aboard two short-priced favourites. He steered Nassalam to success in the opening contest, bringing up his third win over fences and justifying 8/15 favouritism. Jerrash made heavy weather getting the better of stable companion Make My Day in a novices’ hurdle, but also delivered the good as the 1/5 favourite.

Connections celebrate Botox Has' win in the National Spirit Hurdle for the Moores / Picture: Clive Bennett

Gary is enjoying his best season to date, capped by Grade One success with Porticello and two victories for his stable star Goshen in the Listed Contenders Hurdle at Sandown and the Grade Two Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

The trainer is set to have a small team at the Cheltenham Festival led by Triumph Hurdle contender Porticello and Champion Chase contender Editeur Du Gite who has won both of his starts at Cheltenham this term.

Reflecting on Sunday’s four-timer, Moore told Mybettingsites: “I have had four on a day before, at Lingfield earlier in the year, but it is not something I have done very often, so long may it last.

It means a lot. Josh is my son, he is my right-hand man, well, they both are. Jamie and Josh are both my right-hand men.

"What happened to him was horrible and it was two ways whether he would come back or not. It would not have surprised me if he had not packed up and taken over the yard."

“I think Nassalam has had his last run this season. He had a very hard race at Ascot to win first time. He’s only a four-year-old and he has done his job – he has won three races and been second twice.

“So, if the owners agree, we will probably let him down now.

“Not many horses win three in a season. It was job done when he won at Newbury.

“He is quite a nice horse and only a baby. Hopefully we will put him away and have a good summer off and bring him next year. We might just have a nice horse on our hands.