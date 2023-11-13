Mr and Mrs claim the prizes at Horsham Golf

The golf course can be much quieter during the winter months and the wet weather can make it even more so.

At Horsham two Greensomes competitions were able to go ahead though, one of which was the quarterly, mixed Horsham Ladies and Horsham Seniors get together. Playing off the sum of 60% of the higher and 40% of the lower handicap, this format of teams of two starts with both players teeing off and then choosing which ball they want to continue playing.

It is then played alternately by each player until it is holed out on every hole. It can lead to uncomfortable moments when one player loses their team member’s ball along the way and great moments when play is smooth and complementary. Imagine the double jeopardy when the teams of two are husband and wife. In this case it obviously contributed to their game as the winning teams were all spouses. Coming in first on 40 points were Ruth and Laurence Hughes looking very relaxed after their round. Second were Kim and Clive Limbrick on 37 points on countback with Jane and Trevor White in third place also on 37 points.

