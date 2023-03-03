Eric Hardwick was the originator and brains behind the Hastings Half Marathon nearly 40 years ago and remained until its race director until last year.
Now having stepped back from that role, at the age of 80, Hardwick will not be absent from this year’s race, which takes place on Sunday, March 26 .
He has not run the marathon for more than 30 years, having been busy organising it.
But this year he will join the huge numbers pounding the streets and will be raising money to help the battle to beat Motor Neurone Disease.
He has opened a Just Giving crowdfunding page for donations – go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/erichardwickmbe to make a donation.
Hardwick said: “I’ve up ped my training by taking part in the Saturday par kr uns, and by playing more golf.
"I’m working on the basis that I should be able to finish in less time that it takes to play a round of golf.
“I am looking forward to saying thank-you personally to all the marshals, helpers and spectators while going round the route, which I hope to complete in between three and three-and-a-half hours."
Spectators are welcome to give the well-known figure a cheer if they see him on the day.
It’s not too late to get involved the half marathon – go to hastings-half.co.uk for details about how to enter and perform other roles at the event.