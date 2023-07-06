They will compete at the national finals in Nuneaton later in July.
Teams from 16 independent schools in Sussex competed in the Sussex round of the event.
Four athletes from Burgess Hill Girls qualified them to compete against the 20 best athletes in the country at the national finals at the Pingles Stadium.
Evie Grobel finished second in the 800m. Millie Topping and Bella Farrant both achieved personal bests in events new to them this year. finishing first and second in the triple and long jump, respectively.
Amber Flood finished in first place in the discus with a throw of over 18m.
Director of Sport Suzy Clapp is excited to see the girls doing so well:
“At Burgess Hill Girls we work really hard to help girls discover their talents in new sports, so it is very pleasing that two of our national qualifiers managed it in events new to them this year,” she said.
"I should also give special praise to the whole team, the support they give each other helps them reach new heights or, in this case, lengths!”
The girls’ success adds to a triumphant year for Burgess Hill Girls athletics. In May their Senior and Junior teams took 20 medals at the Sussex Independent Schools Diamond League finals, with Charlotte Rayner, Stella Calman and Libby Quickfall leading the haul.