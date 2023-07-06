Four athletes from Burgess Hill Girls finished in the top two in their events at the Independent Association of Prep Schools Sussex Athletics Championships at the K2, Crawley.

They will compete at the national finals in Nuneaton later in July.

Teams from 16 independent schools in Sussex competed in the Sussex round of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four athletes from Burgess Hill Girls qualified them to compete against the 20 best athletes in the country at the national finals at the Pingles Stadium.

Evie Grobel (left) with other Prep School athletes at Burgess Hill Girls | Contributed picture

Evie Grobel finished second in the 800m. Millie Topping and Bella Farrant both achieved personal bests in events new to them this year. finishing first and second in the triple and long jump, respectively.

Amber Flood finished in first place in the discus with a throw of over 18m.

Director of Sport Suzy Clapp is excited to see the girls doing so well:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Burgess Hill Girls we work really hard to help girls discover their talents in new sports, so it is very pleasing that two of our national qualifiers managed it in events new to them this year,” she said.

Amber Flood, Amelia Topping & Isabella Farrant of Burgess Hill Girls

"I should also give special praise to the whole team, the support they give each other helps them reach new heights or, in this case, lengths!”