National award for Sussex walking football coach

Vanessa Hood started Brighton and Hove Socialball in 2022, with only a handful of players attending the early sessions. It has since grown to a community of more than 50 women.

In announcing the Grassroots Award winners, the Walking Football Association (WFA) described Vanessa as a “lynchpin” in increasing the number of people taking part in the sport, and encouraging all, regardless of age and skill. She sponsors the team shirts and has organised overseas tournaments.

Vanessa said: “I feel so humbled to receive this award. Socialball prides itself in encouraging all women to join in. “This award is as much for the members of the club as it is for me. We like to play well and improve our game, but the most important thing is everyone has fun and enjoys the wonderful game of football.“As Socialball has a ‘people first’ approach, we actively encourage social activities off the pitch which increases confidence and friendship bonds.”

Socialball runs two sessions per week at Portslade Leisure Centre; on Monday evenings and Friday lunchtimes.

Since starting the group, teams from the club have taken part in tournaments across the South Coast, Wales and as far afield as Portugal. The club sends at least two teams to the monthly Southern Combination Walking Football League tournament, which is attended by women’s teams from across the South.

Like many Socialball members, Vanessa, 51, didn’t have the opportunity to play at school, and only started playing football, as a team sport, later in life.

She said: “As a child, I loved football and used to play with my dad in the garden. Like many women of my generation, I couldn’t play at secondary school or with a local club. I’m so pleased it’s different for girls now. Playing walking football, allows women of my age to make up for lost time.”

Vanessa will be presented with a certificate from the WFA to mark the achievement.

Brighton and Hove Socialball welcomes new members. Players range in age from 40 to late 60s.

If you would like to take part, you can find us on Facebook as “Socialball Walking Football” or email [email protected]

Notes to editors: To arrange an interview, either email [email protected] or call Jane on 07866 677416

More information about walking football and the rules of the game: https://www.englandfootball.com/play/ways-to-play/walking-football

1 . Contributed Vanessa about to get on the team bus to a tournament Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Socialball team “huddle” at walking football tournament in Portugal Spring 2024 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Vanessa, aged 9, after winning a video recorder for herself and her school in a football quiz Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed -Socialball players at Southern Combination Walking Football League tournament, Vanessa, back row, 3rd from left Photo: Submitted