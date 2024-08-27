New bowlers succeed at Wadhurst Bowls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Such was the intake of new bowlers at Wadhurst Bowls Club this season that they were able to stage a new competition just for them.

Without the worry of coming across more experianced players the new bowlers signed up for their own knockout competition.

The competition attracted 20 new members who pitted themselves against each other under the watchful eye of veteran club members to win The Newbie Cup - generously donated by Kieron Robertson of Autumn Financial Planning of Tunbridge Wells

In the final palyed at Wadhurst Bowls on Bank Holiday Sunday David Smith edged past Ivor Higgs to take the trophy 21-11.

Ivor didn't go home empty handed though as there was also a runners-up shield