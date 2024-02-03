Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton Miles are open to all ages and abilities with waves for all including children, families, and adults

It will kick off the Brighton Marathon Weekend, which also includes the BM10K and Brighton Marathon.

The Brighton Miles, will be free to enter for everyone, making it a true community curtain-raiser to the city’s famous Brighton Marathon Weekend. Every finisher will receive a souvenir Brighton Miles medal.

The Brighton Miles come to the city on April 6 | Picture contributed

Previously known as the Mini Mile, created for children and young people, the expanded Brighton Miles is open to everyone and is fun, vibrant and a celebration of the whole city, with entries open now.

Age-specific waves are still offered for children and young people looking to run independently with their peers, and the timetable now also features a series of family waves, an adult-only wave, and community-specific waves to ensure there’s a way for everyone to get involved in the weekend.

There will be a walk and talk wave, a Welcome Wave specifically for participants with a disability and neurodivergent participants, and a Women and Girls wave – all of which are open to all ages.

Joe Carter, event lead for the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “The Brighton Miles are bright, exciting and celebrate the creativity and diversity of the city. This event sets the tone for what we want the Brighton Marathon Weekend to be: welcoming, vibrant, and fun.

"Enjoying exercise together is the core of this event, so we’ve worked to ensure there’s something for everyone and we can’t wait for the Brighton community to come along and join us.”

The organisers of the Brighton Marathon Weekend are working closely with community groups and local people to create an event that reflects the city and offers a fun and engaging atmosphere which encourages more people to come along, get active, and be a part of the Brighton Marathon Weekend.