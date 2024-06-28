New Eastbourne bowls club outlines its vision for the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At a packed meeting at Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club, in which Alan Williams CEO of the Football Club was invited (see picture). Louise Kenward Chair of the New Bowls Club outlined her vision for the club, "Paving the Way for Success".

As the Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club embarks on a new chapter, Louise Kenward the driving force behind the club's transformation, shared her 5 key elements for her vision for the future. With a fresh name, logo and shirt, the club is poised for greatness. Lets delve into Louise's ambitious and inspiring vision for success:

1 Building a vibrant Bowls Community.

This will involve outreach and engagement she said. Leveraging social media, local press and community events. Louise aims to raise awareness about the club. Collaborating with nearby schools, colleges and community organisations. Also have open days and taster sessions, the club wil cater for different age groups and skill levels, enticing new members to join. There would also be referral programs to encourage current members to bring friends and family.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Williams CEO Eastbourne Borough Football Club

2. Tailoed Bowling and Social Experiences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising that bowlers have varying needs, the club will offer membership options for social players, club level competitors and aspiring elite bowlers. Flexible playing times coaching sessions and competitive opportunities will be part of the package she said. There will also be clear pathways from social to elite levels. Coaching, workshops, drives and mentorship programs will be available to nurture talent. Partnerships with local sports agencies and organsiations will provide support, sponsorship and visibility. Beynd the rinks, hte club will host a variety of social events, themed nights and community gatherings. From young to old, everyone will find something appealing. Her aim is that camaradrie will be palpable.

3. Pursuing Excellence and Trophies

Competitive Excellnce is the lable that will drive the coaching team, wh will guide all players from novice to county level. Gentle physical fitness, technical prowess and mental resillience will be emphasised. The club will engage in local regional and national competitions. Success will elevaate the Club's profile. Individual and team accomplishments will be celebrated withini the club and highlighed in local media. An elite bowlers competition, drawing talent from across the UK will be a testament to the club's progress.

4. Nurturing The Youth Section

We will have a Youth Engagement Programme where schools and youth groups will benefit from tailored programs, Coaching, fun competitions and social activities that will ignite passion amongst younger members. Experienced bowlers will train, coach and mentor the youth, sharing wisdom both on and off the rinks. Role models to inspire the next generation. The Club will allocate resources for youth facilities, equipment and coaching. This will create a strong foundation that will ensure thier love for the sport and create a stronger club she said.

5. Monitoring and adapting

The Club will regularly seek input from members which will enable it t "fine tune" its operations, offering and culture to meet the diverse needs of its members. We will have clear measurable objectives for membership growth, competitive success and community engagement which will help guide the club's progress

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad