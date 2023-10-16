New ladies hockey club up and running in Littlehampton
Phoenix Hockey Club is a new, fun and inclusive hockey club based at The Littlehampton Academy. Having started from an idea in July, the club was formed officially in August 2023.
It started with the vision and shared values to create a safe and enjoyable environment to play hockey. In the first season for Saturday matches, the club has a ladies team competing in the South East Women’s Division 4 Martlets and a junior girls team for u12s to u16s in the Junior Development League (JDL).
The girls' team, called the Phoenix Falcons, has highly-experienced coaches who have played international Masters hockey.
The ladies and under-16s train on Tuesday nights between 8pm and 9.30pm.
Family-friendly sessions for all ages and genders also run at The Littlehampton Academy on Sunday mornings, between 10.30am and 11.30am.
The club is looking to grow its members, including teams for men and junior boys. For more information and to arrange a free training session, email [email protected].