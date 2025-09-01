New rugby season for Heath starts this weekend

Heath 1st XV is away to Trinity on Saturday, September 6 in the first match of the league season with the first home match at Whitemans Green taking place on Saturday, September 20 in the cup against Cranbrook.

The senior squad at Heath has been back in pre-season training over the summer months and is raring to go next weekend with the 1st XV kicking off the new league campaign away against Trinity.

Supporters are having to wait a while for the first home fixture of the season with a Cup fixture at Whitemans Green against Cranbrook on Saturday, September 20 followed by a sensational Saturday on October 4 when Heath 1st XV take on Weybridge Vandals and Heath Rams play Worthing III with what will likely be a busy new clubhouse.

This summer has been a period of growth and diversity at the club with the launch of a women’s rugby squad and regular Thursday evening training for a growing group of over 25 women keen to learn new skills and gain fitness.

The fantastic new Clubhouse at Whitemans Green is looking forward to hosting its first full season for HHRFC

Qualified coaches with an emphasis on fun and creating a team ethos is resulting in a new energy for the club which already has girls only sections at U12, U14 and U16s.

The youth section for children aged from U6 to U16 returns on Sunday, September 7 although a number of the teenage age groups have also been training mid-week over the summer holidays.

The club welcomes new players of any ages and experience at any time although the start of a new season is the ideal opportunity for anyone wanting to take up the sport.

With the new clubhouse at Whitemans Green fully operational offering food and drink seven days a week and fantastic new changing facilities for players, the new 2025-26 season looks like being one to remember for the club.

For more information visit www.hhrfc.co.uk or email [email protected].