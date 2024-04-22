New season underway at Battle Bowls

Battle Bowls Club opened the green for its 120th season last Saturday.
By Kevin DohertyContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:57 BST
Despite the April chill, members enjoyed a competitive match to mark the start of the new season between sides led by Club President, Bruce Cripps, and Club Captain, Roy Hyde.

To mark the seasonal opening of the green, Bruce delivered the first wood to get the match under way (pictured).

In a close contest, the President’s side won by 2 rinks to 1, with one rink drawn and by a combined score of 45 to 44.

Club President Bruce Cripps delivers the first wood of the new season.Club President Bruce Cripps delivers the first wood of the new season.
On Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, May 11, the club will be opening its green in Station Approach, Battle for “Taster” mornings from 10am until noon when anyone interested in joining the club or just finding out more about the game of bowls will be welcome to come along and try it out under the guidance of club players.

No previous experience is needed and all equipment will be provided although visitors are asked to wear flat shoes in order to protect the green.

Full details are on the club’s website - battlebowlsclub.org.uk.