New season with new clubhouse beckons for Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club

Thanks to the hardworking committee, Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club had a brilliant team to steer it through the coming season.

This was the message from chairman David Russell at the annual meeting held at the Fishbourne Centre recently (March 12).

A successful 2024 season had been followed by all the work involved in arranging the installation of a new clubhouse to replace the elderly stable unit. This was overseen by member John Effingham.

The club now had proper fit-for-purpose accommodation. Grants towards the cost of the £40,000 project had been received from Chichester District Council, Sport England, Croquet England, and the Croquet South East federation.

Award winners: from left, are Keith Burt, Sally Short, john Effingham, Joyce Parkin, Tony Elkin and Mike Pudney.

Among highlights of the last season was winning Littlehampton’s Centenary Cup for the third year running. Another was that more members could now play competitively thanks to conscientious handicapping by Tony Hicks and training sessions run by Tony Elkin, now a Grade 1 coach.

Treasurer Paul Robinson said the club had ended the year in credit thanks to balances brought forward, fundraising and grants for the new clubhouse.

David presented trophies to the winners of club tournaments during the year: ladies’ singles, Joyce Parkin, runner-up Anne Milne; Staniland trophy for mixed singles, Keith Burt, runner-up John Effingham; the Parkin trophy for men’s singles Tony Elkin, runner-up, David Milne; and the Kettle shield for mixed doubles, Sally Short, runner-up Lynne Lyle.

Special award winners were John Effingham for his project management, and Mike Pudney for most improved player.