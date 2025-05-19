New Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy visits Brighton as part of nationwide tour

With less than 100 days to go until the start of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the brand-new trophy went to new heights by stopping at the Brighton i360 on Saturday.

Former Red Roses star Shaunagh Brown, Brighton & Hove Council Leader Bella Sankey and Sarah Willingham, owner of the i360, were all in attendance as crowds gathered on the seafront.

Brighton will host two World Cup matches at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium in Falmer, with England facing Australia on September 6 and New Zealand going head-to-head with Ireland on September 7 in two blockbuster matches.

The newly designed trophy is a modern expression of excellence and ambition. It fuses history and future by retaining the iconic twin handles of the original prize while introducing a sleek, oval silhouette, with names of past champions engraved on its base.

The world map etched into the surface symbolises the game’s universal reach, celebrating the nations that have competed on the Rugby World Cup stage and the new stars who will carry the game forward.

Shaunagh Brown said: “We’re going to see that Lionesses movement happen again, but this time with an oval-shaped ball. I can picture it now. There’s going to be big screens up. People are going to be gathering and saying, ‘are you going to the game?’ Because this is one of our host cities, it’s going to have World Cup fever.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be a generational moment for the sport as the biggest and most accessible tournament ever, and Bella Sankey is hoping that the impact will be felt in Brighton & Hove

She said: “We have a thriving women and girl’s rugby scene here in the city, but we’re always looking to build on that and to grow it.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Willingham, owner of the i360 since February, added: “I’m very proud we were able to take the stunning, new and beautiful trophy up into the air – taking it to new heights. It felt like the perfect place to launch it.”

The record-breaking tournament has already surpassed all expectations with 300,000 tickets already sold, more than double the total attendance from the WRWC 2021 in New Zealand, and it is now firmly on course to become the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history, not just in scale, but in impact. With over 300,000 tickets now sold, fans have shown an unprecedented appetite for women’s rugby.

Tickets are now back on general sale – available at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For the latest tournament updates and fixture details, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.