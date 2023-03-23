Newcastle and London victories make long weekend a winning one for Worthing

Worthing Thunder began a double-header weekend by winning 78-72 on their long trip to face Newcastle University.

Thunder set off at 5.30am on a weekend which would also involve a trip to Barking – and 1,000 miles on the road all told.

The game at Newcastle was one of two halves. The first 20 minutes saw Thunder struggle as the home side forced the pace from the off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having difficulty staying with the fast breaking hosts and controlling their three-point shooting, Thunder trailed by three points at the first break and 11 at the halfway stage.

Worthing Thunder - pictured here in recent action v Nottingham Hoods - had a winning weekend on the road to Newcastle and Barking | Picture: Gary Robinson

Thunder had struggled to get the offence going and the defence were under constant pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A change was initiated by Thunder’s big man Orlan Jackman, who almost single-handedly took over defence and attack.

Backed up by the fast-running David Moya and Andre Arrisol, Thunder became the team we know they are.

Thunder fought back to tie the score at the end of the third quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all three contributing to the scoring, OJ's defence was outstanding.

The final quarter was end to end but crucially Thunder were controlling the defence boards and as time ran out Thunder were now confident - winning the game 78-72.

Credit to coach Zaire Taylor and the players for putting on a good performance and to Reece Tester (team manager), Paul Baskin (physio) and ‘Marvellous Marcel’ for driving the team all those mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On court, OJ was once again a decisive factor but the team came together to make the result possible.

Thunder then travelled to East London on Sunday for a clash with London Lions 2.

Thunder gave an impressive performance, running out 89-65 winners.

This result means Thunder only need to win one of their three remaining fixtures to finish in second spot in the league – making sure of home fixtures in the post season play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Ward scored 15 points, Ty Nsangu 14 and Ronald Blain 13.

Thunder host Solent Kestrels this Saturday, tipping at 7.30pm.