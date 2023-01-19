Worthing Thunder produced another 100-point show to overcome Newcastle University in a league tussle at the Thunderdome.

The title is still a possibility, and with Derby Trailblazers losing to Reading Rockets on Sunday things are looking slightly clearer at the top of the table.

Derby and Hemel have still to play each other twice, meaning points will be dropped by at least one side, and Thunder have still to play both sides away from home before the season ends.

If Thunder can win all their remaining games the title can be theirs.

Worthing Thunder on their way to 100 points and victory over Newcastle | Picture: Gary Robinson

If it sounds simple, it will be anything but – but it can be done.

Sunday’s game saw Thunder at their best for the first two periods of play.

They were leading 36-18 after ten minutes and 57-32 at the halfway stage.

Thunder took their foot off the accelerator after half-time as they introduced the bench for good minutes on court.

David Moya was back to his best as he fired in three treys in the first quarter and with Hafeez Abdul and Orlan Jackman back to their best the game was over as a contest after the first 20 minutes.

Thunder began with Ty Nsangu in the starting five for the first time and the youngster didn't disappoint, grabbing eight rebounds in his ten minutes on the floor.

The second half was played at a slower pace as Thunder introduced the bench. Youngsters Clayton Wright, Naseem Abu Ramadan and Ish Fontaine, Tom Ward and Brendan Okeronkwo came on court as Thunder were always in control.

Still leading by 30 points at the final break, the visitors failed to pull back many points and Thunder the cruised to victory by 100-80 as the final buzzer went.

The large crowd went home happy as Thunder had another win and they had seen another exhibition of exciting basketball.

Thunder are at home on Saturday when Loughborough Riders are the visitors (7.30pm). Tickets are selling fast so get your tickets booked to avoid the risk of disappointment.

