Newcastle trip proves fruitless for Worthing Thunder

It was a weary squad that took to the court in front of just 30 spectators in the Newcastle University Campus.

Their display was tremendous despite it ending in defeat.

Hafeez Abdul was in form for Thunder in Newcastle / Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The first quarter was hard work as the impressive frontline of Newcastle forced the pace with Thunder pushed back.

Without Tom Ward and Jack Sunderland it was going to be a long 40 minutes against the strong hosts.

Down by nine points midway through the opening period Thunder did well to just trail by just 30-23 after the opening 10 minutes.

The second quarter saw Thunder get second wind and pressurise the Newcastle defence.

Zaire Taylor led from the front with three quick treys but Newcastle held firm and led 50-46 at halfway.

The third period saw Newcastle start strongly and gain a double digit lead. Thunder then dug in and with Hafeez Abdul, Ishmael Fontaine, Jarred Dixon and Nickolas Ballone all scoring it was just a one-point gap at the final break.

Thunder opened the final stanza well and took the lead twice. But they were not getting any scoring runs. With just a minute left Thunder trailed by just one point but the home team finished just the stronger to take victory.

Abdul led the scoring but Howard Crawford hit a double/double.

Thunder host Reading Rockets on Saturday (7.30pm) and Oaklands Wolves on Sunday (5pm).

All support welcome!

D&D BASKETBALL

The U12s won their game 20-0 by default when opponents Horsham Hawks forfeited.

The D&D Men’s white team beat Shoreham Spartans 96-46. The Men’s black team faced newly formed Angmering GSD and won 76-48.

The U16 White team eased past Horsham Hawks 99-35 and the U14s gained their first win of the season, beating MSC Defenders 86-62.

A long journey to face SE Tigers in Hastings for D&D U16 Black ended in defeat.