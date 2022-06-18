Newhaven's new boat is a fine tribute to much-loved John

The new gig is named after a member they sadly lost at the end of last year, John Carthew. John was one of the first members of the club and would row several times during the week. He was in his late 60s when he joined and even once he hit 70 he didn’t slow down.

Rachel Beardsworth, who is the lead coach for the club, said: “John was a great rower and friend. "He would always be encouraging to all new members and share his knowledge of rowing with them.

"When John was on a open or race training row he put everything into it, you couldn’t ask for more. "There were many times everyone would be happy heading back to the dock when John would shout ‘Let’s do another ten of the best’ – it’s now become a very lovely joke between our crews.

John Carthew's daughter in law Kelly Clifton and grandson Alfie test out the new boat

"Ten of the best is full on hard pressure rowing a race pace. " It’s great fun but can be very hard after a full on row. We all miss John dearly but we are pleased he is still helping people learn to row.”

John’s family attended the launch of the new boat, with his daughter-in-law and grandson being the first passengers in the Cornish Pilot gig. The new plastic pilot Cornish gig named John Carthew has already seen three new rowers pass as competent crew, a novice crew halfway through their learn to row course, and an adventure row. That’s something John would be very proud and supportive of.

Over the jubilee weekend NGRC took both their plastic boats Aurora and John Carthew up river for a picnic. This was a great opportunity for the club and rowers. Rachel said: “John would have loved the picnic row. It’s lovely that he can still be part of our adventures.”

John Carthew