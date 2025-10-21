Monday afternoon’s meeting at Plumpton Racecourse delivered a competitive seven-race card which yielded a good spread of results as 14-time Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls celebrated a double.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plumpton is one of the UK’s best value-for-money tracks, as per the Racing Post. Read on for a full report of the Plumpton card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bet offers.

Action began with a two-mile novices’ hurdle (2.10). Paul Nicholls had the favourite, Kajikia, at 10/11, but the leading gelding did not always jump well enough to keep his lead, eventually losing it to the strong-travelling second favourite, Diamond Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trained by Chris Gordon and ridden by Freddie Gordon, the son of Diamond Boy was uncatchable towards the finish line, eventually winning by an impressive 24 lengths at 15/8.

Bryan Carver and Ez Tiger (yellow sleeves) on the way to winning The Peter Gander Memorial Handicap Hurdleat Plumpton Racecourse on October 20 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Next was a two and a half mile handicap chase (2.40). We had another beaten favourite here, as the Alice Stevens-ridden Gone In Sixty (5/4) became outpaced with four hurdles left to jump. Richenda Ford’s Noah’s Light - a 10/1 shot - was making all at the front and was keeping on nicely.

Meanwhile, the market leader had dropped to the rear of the field, but managed to rally again before the second last hurdle and managed to make it into second position. Noah’s Light, though, won well by over six lengths. Nevendon and King Of The Story both pulled up, and Bertie Wooster finished third.

A two-mile hurdle followed (3.10). The main fancy this time was Emma Lavelle’s Lady Caro at 13/8, ridden by Ben Jones. She led the field of five initially, but was headed before the second last hurdle by Alex Hales’ Ez Tiger (11/4), who kept on, despite a jumping mistake at the last flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He crossed the line nearly three lengths ahead of the runner-up, Superstylin (2/1). 25/1 shot Most Wanted pulled up, while the 11/1 Fascinating Lips was fourth, beaten over 40 lengths.

Race four was a two and a half mile handicap chase (3.40). This was another small field of five runners, but was a competitive one nonetheless. Anthony Honeyball’s Juggernaut was the market leader at 2/1, and The Gypsey Davey began as the leader.

Hecouldbetheone (3/1) took over the lead with four fences left to jump, with Juggernaut keeping tabs on him, but it was Charlie Longsdon’s Alien Storm (9/4) who snatched the lead at the second last, going clear by six lengths, leaving the favourite back in third place.

A two-mile handicap hurdle followed (4.10) and this race saw the first of Paul Nicholls’ successes that day. Alan King’s Nap Hand was the best fancied at 7/4 but he was unable to finish off his race as strongly as the prominent Nardaran (4/1), who took the lead with two flights left. He was chased home by Harry Derham’s Turn And Finish (10/1) and Suzy Smith’s Tapley (15/8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race was a three and a quarter mile handicap chase (4.42). Here, Paul Nicholls’ team brought in their double, courtesy of another 4/1 shot, Ken Roy, who was ridden by Lorcan Williams.

This was only a three-runner race, in which Masterdream was the hot 11/10 favourite, but he weakened before the second last, allowing Ken Roy to take the lead and canter home with ease. He was followed home by Evan Williams’ Blackacre.

Racing concluded with a mares’ handicap hurdle, run over three miles and a furlong (5.17). We had nine runners here, but only five finishers as near half the field pulled up before the second last fence. Favourite Eliza Dolittle was the last of those to complete their race, while Olly Murphy’s 100/30 shot Princesse Milania went on to win by over nine lengths to runner-up Stamina Chope.

Plumpton results - Monday:

2.10 - Diamond Hunter (15/8)

2.40 - Noah’s Light (10/1)

3.10 - Ez Tiger (11/4)

3.40 - Alien Storm (9/4)

4.10 - Nardaran (4/1)

4.42 - Ken Roy (4/1)

5.17 - Princesse Milania (100/30)