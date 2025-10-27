Nicholls’ double is highlight of extra Fontwell Park fixture

Fontwell Park was given a bonus extra jump racing fixture on Sunday afternoon – and it went down a treat.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Favourites and outsiders reached the winner’s enclosure, but the main story of the afternoon was Paul Nicholls - who had trained a double last week at Plumpton - bringing home another pair of winners from this meeting.

See here how Fontwell ranks in the UK for value-for-money in the Racing Post’s Racecourse Price Index.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And read on for a full report of the Fontwell card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

There was some extra action at Fontwell on Sunday

Our first race was a two and a quarter mile conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (12.22). We had joint favourites here; Brave Knight and Karton Plein, both at 2/1. The latter, trained by Olly Murphy, was our leader but could not maintain his lead when the Paul Nicholls-trained Brave Knight began to go clear before the last hurdle, eventually crossing the line a very impressive 15 lengths ahead of the runner-up. 5/1 shot Batwoman was third for Neil Mulholland.

Next was a juvenile hurdle run over the same trip (12.57). In a five-runner race, Faye Bramley’s Winston Junior was the 6/4 favourite under James Bowen. He led after the third flight - overtaking Galactique - but, slightly hampered at the final obstacle, the original leader took to the front again and kept on to win for Gary and Josh Moore by over two lengths at 7/2. Babyken pulled up, while 25/1 outsider Exactly Right was the last to finish.

A three and a quarter mile handicap chase followed (1.30). Sean Bowen rode the favourite again - 11/10 fancy Illegal d’Ainay - but the son of Monmartre didn’t always jump with fluency and, despite making some progress from travelling at the rear of the field with three fences left to jump, he couldn’t get near the leader, Lord Accord under Richie McLernon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Neil Mulholland-trained gelding had gone clear but his lead was reducing towards the closing stages. Managing to do enough, though, he won by three lengths to runner-up Largy Poet.

Race four was a two and a half mile handicap chase (2.05). Here, we saw last season’s Champion Jockey - Harry Cobden - bring in the second leg of Paul Nicholls’ double, courtesy of 4/1 shot Twinjets.

The gelding made all from the off and was never passed, maintaining his effort to finish just under two lengths ahead of the second, 12/1 shot Etalon, trained by Dan Skelton, who also trained the third home; Heltenham (18/1).

Next was the first division of a two and a quarter mile maiden hurdle (2.40). In a well-populated field of 12 runners, Harry Fry’s Idaho Sun was the favourite at 4/9, under Bryan Carver. Warren Greatrex’s Gaelic Pride led, but was overtaken by the favourite before the final flight. Idaho Sun went on to win by over three lengths, while JP McManus’ Corner Forward pulled up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second division (3.15), Dan Skelton’s Leaumec De Mee was the main fancy at ⅚. He ran a very respectable race, keeping on towards the line having travelled in touch with the leading Bright Legend, but was eventually no match for the surprising 100/1 outsider Fight My Fire, under Brendan Powell, who jumped well to snatch the lead and finish over four lengths in front, despite his triple-figure odds.

Second to last was a two and three quarter mile handicap chase (3.47). Favourites were back in business here, as Fergal O’Brien’s Getaway King obliged at 2/1 under Tom Broughton. He had led after the third fence from home and kept on well to win by two lengths to runner-up Atreides. They were followed in by I’m Your Buckaroo (7/2) in third.

Last of all was a two and a quarter mile bumper for newcomers (4.22). Chris Gordon had the favourite, Lancelot Vivo, at 11/4, but the son of Masked Marvel weakened in the final furlong, allowing Dan Skelton’s Katios Queen, an 18/1 shot, to get into the lead by just three quarters of a length. After a few near misses that day, the Skelton team finally had a winner on the day, ridden by conditional jockey Tristan Durrell.

Fontwell results - Sunday:

12.22 - Brave Knight (2/1J)

12.57 - Galactique (7/2)

1.30 - Lord Accord (6/1)

2.05 - Twinjets (4/1)

2.40 - Idaho Sun (4/9F)

3.15 - Fight My Fire (100/1)

3.47 - Getaway King (2/1F)

4.22 - Katois Queen (18/1)