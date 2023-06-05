A nine-year-old from Copthorne has been crowned National Age Group Champion in trampolining.

Poppy Bishop, from Crawley Down, travelled to Telford for the National Age Group Championships thias weekend.

In the trampolining, Poppy competed in the Girls FIG 10 where all competitors complete two routines. The top eight went through to the final and completed one routine

Poppy, who started trampolining at the age of four, qualified in third place, got second in the final.

Poppy Bishop with her medals

In the DMT (double mini trampoline) Girls FIG 10, there were two passes. The first eight went through to the first final and then top four went through to the second final. Poppy was first in the qualifying and second in first final and then she placed first to becomoe National age group champion.

Poppy goes to Crawley Down School is part of the Sky High Trampoline team.

She trains four times a week at Fun Abounds Trampoline and Gymanstics Centre in Uckfield and her coaches are Gail Andrews, Debbie Green and Abi Jaques.

Mum Kate said: “Poppy competed really well and was consistent throughout the two days.”

