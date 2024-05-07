No rest for Hastings Runners on busy Bank Holiday weekend
In the 10k New Forest Trail Run, Claire Thomas followed a string of recent triumphs by being first female in a time of 46:36 – while her clubmate Susan Rae was the leading FV60 in a time of 57:29.
Four HRs tackled the challenging Haywards Heath 10 Mile – a tough and hilly multi-terrain race with 205m of climbs. Senior male Paul Lambert maintained his fine form to finish in 1:03:40, placed 24th in a field of 438, ahead of fellow HRs Tom Mann (1:53:57), Sue Mann (1:53:58) and Catherine Southgate (2:16:50).
Two HRs opted to run the Milton Keynes Marathon where Finlay Garlick finished in a time of three hours 29 minutes and 52 seconds and Emily Allchurch ran 4:19:13. Meanwhile, over in Denmark, Rob Thomas did his 26.2 mile event, the Copenhagen Marathon, in 4:22:48.
Ruth Spiller, running in the F55 category, completed the 13.1 miles of the Three Forts Half Marathon at Worthing in a time of two hours, 38 minutes and eight seconds.
Finally, many congratulations to Al Moore completed the Hildenborough 5 Mile event in 47:43.
