No rest for Hastings Runners on busy Bank Holiday weekend

The May Day Bank Holiday weekend proved another bumper weekend for members of Hastings Runners.
By Neil JeffriesContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 15:01 BST
In the 10k New Forest Trail Run, Claire Thomas followed a string of recent triumphs by being first female in a time of 46:36 – while her clubmate Susan Rae was the leading FV60 in a time of 57:29.

Four HRs tackled the challenging Haywards Heath 10 Mile – a tough and hilly multi-terrain race with 205m of climbs. Senior male Paul Lambert maintained his fine form to finish in 1:03:40, placed 24th in a field of 438, ahead of fellow HRs Tom Mann (1:53:57), Sue Mann (1:53:58) and Catherine Southgate (2:16:50).

Two HRs opted to run the Milton Keynes Marathon where Finlay Garlick finished in a time of three hours 29 minutes and 52 seconds and Emily Allchurch ran 4:19:13. Meanwhile, over in Denmark, Rob Thomas did his 26.2 mile event, the Copenhagen Marathon, in 4:22:48.

Hastings Runners Susan Rae and Claire Thomas.Hastings Runners Susan Rae and Claire Thomas.
Ruth Spiller, running in the F55 category, completed the 13.1 miles of the Three Forts Half Marathon at Worthing in a time of two hours, 38 minutes and eight seconds.

Finally, many congratulations to Al Moore completed the Hildenborough 5 Mile event in 47:43.

