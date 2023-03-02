Worthing Thunder produced another feast of high-scoring basketball for their home fans, beating Nottingham Hoods 107-81.

Thunder returned to the Thunderdome after their great win at Derby the previous weekend.

Although languishing just below halfway in the league, Hoods are a dangerous outfit – having led the league in the early weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder started strong in the first period and steadily pulled away in the early minutes.

Worthing Thunder take on Nottingham Hoods at the Thunderdome | Picture: Gary Robinson

Consistent scoring across the team led to Thunder holding an eight-point lead at the first break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were five points each for Ronald Blain and Hafeez Abdul followed by two late treys from David Moya, putting Thunder in control.

Thunder continued to put the pressure on the visitors in the second quarter with the lead growing to 13 points at the halfway stage, when it was 51-38.

Hafeez continued to score regularly with 10 more points ably supported by Orlan Jackman and Veron Eze, keeping Thunder in pole position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing Thunder take on Nottingham Hoods at the Thunderdome | Picture: Gary Robinson

The third session saw Thunder up the pressure on the visitors taking the lead to a big 27 points at 82-55.

Roared on by another big Thunderdome crowd the treys rained in from all players – two more from Hafeez, one each from Ronald and OJ, and Andre Arrisol hit three straight treys finishing the quarter with nine points and nine assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final ten minutes was a slower affair as Thunder took their foot off the accelerator as it was now job done.

But Hafeez banged in another three treys to complete seven for the night, finishing on a game-high 30 points.

Two more from David and a late biggie from the veteran Ish Fontaine sealed victory for Thunder with a final score of 107-81.

This Saturday Westminster Warriors are the visitors to the Thunderdome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being the basement club in the league, games against them can be tough.

The following week is the final of the Kit King Trophy in Guildford when top sides Thunder anf Hemel Storm go head to head.