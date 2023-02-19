Worthing Raiders are three points clear in second place in National two east following a hard-fought 33-25 win away to Old Albanian.

Worthing Raiders on their way to beating Old Albanian | Picture: Colin Coulson

The only downside for Raiders was that they picked up another three injuries that will keep players out of the squad next week.

Raiders were rather lacklustre in the first half, sluggish for the first few minutes after the break – but then for the final 30 minutes they showed what they are capable of at close quarters and in open play to earn the victory.

It was another great advert for rugby at National two level with both sides demonstrating how to play open attacking rugby.

With only eight games left in the season Raiders travelled to St Albans for this game still with an outside chance of topping the league at the end of the season but more realistically aiming for a top four finish.

The fixture at Roundstone Lane between the sides earlier in the season produced a memorable spectacle of rugby with Raiders the eventual victors.

Injuries and unavailability forced the coaches to make five changes to the squad. On the positive side they were able to select Fraser Bruce, Sam Evans and Rob Ure, who were all returning after injury. Dan Sargent and Harry Browne also returned after being unavailable the previous week. After their excellent performance in the front row against Dorking the three 18-year-olds, Ethan Clarke, Jack Doorey-Palmer and Caleb Ashworth, were selected to start.

With the wind at their backs Raiders kicked off. The first few minutes saw neither side able to establish territorial advantage, although the visitors did show dominance from early on in the scrum. But the game had little shape.

The first points of the game went to the home side when they kicked a penalty to take a 3-0 lead after eight minutes. Old Albanian had a good period of possession and looked dangerous with ball in hand, however Raiders were able to subdue each of their incursions into the 22m area and prevented any further scoring.

Raiders had a chance to break their duck when Curtis Barnes was set free down the left wing, his pass inside to Harrison Sims maintained the pressure on the Old Albanian defence until they managed to intercept a short pass and clear their lines.

With 15 minutes played Lake won a penalty for the visitors as he was first to get hands on the ball at a tackle situation. The visitors kicked to touch but then lost the throw in at the line out, Old Albanian then knocked on and Raiders were then penalised at the scrum, although they looked totally dominant.

This passage of play rather summed up the first half, in that neither side seemed able to maintain dominance of possession or territory. In fact it was a rather scrappy contest at this stage. As in previous games Raiders gave up good attacking positions by giving away silly penalties, thus forfeiting hard earned territory.

After 22 minutes Old Albanian were attacking deep in Raiders’ territory, the visitors were soaking up the pressure with solid defence, so much so that the ball was turned over and Matt McLean set off up the right wing at speed before releasing Sims who in turn passed to Barnes, who sprinted away to score the first try for the visitors. McLean was unable to convert but Raiders now had the lead for the first time at 3-5.

Using the wind Raiders kicked down field only to see the return kick earn a ’50-22’ for the home side. Building on this field position they scored an unconverted try to retake the lead 8-5. Browne joined the game in place of Bruce with half an hour played.

As Raiders developed their offence in Old Albanian’s half they earned a penalty which they kicked to touch inside the 22m area. From the lineout the ball was caught and driven in field by the forwards until Doorey-Palmer touched down. McLean added the extras and the visitors were back in front at 8-12.

As the half time-break drew near Raiders launched a 50m touch kick only to see the Old Albanian player quickly throw the ball in to himself and then scythe a path straight through the Raiders’ defence. When eventually halted the home side remained patient and built their attack over many phases before crossing the line for another unconverted try. The lead returned to the home side at 13-12 and that was the interval score.

The home side kicked off to restart and for the visitors it was the worst possible start as Old Albanian conjured a try out of nothing within the first minute. The conversion was successful – 20-12.

Elliott Luke and Dan Sargent had already joined the front row before Sims had to leave the field with an injury, and Evans replaced him.

Despite the strong wind in their faces, the visitors hoisted a high ball and when the Old Albanian player caught it and tried to make ground he was tackled by McLean and a penalty was awarded to Raiders for holding on in the tackle. The visitors kicked to touch and then launched an attack from the lineout. As the visitors progress was halted Lake received a yellow card at the ruck and the impetus was lost and the home side cleared their lines.

Ure replaced Will Hoare in the back row after this and the visitors rebuilt their attack. From an attacking scrum Raiders went through the phases at close quarters before skipper Liam Perkins led the way to the try line in aggressive style to touch down and with the successful conversion by McLean the lead was reduced to 20-19.

The home side hit back with an unconverted try to extend their lead to 25-19.

From this point on Raiders started to dominate territory and possession. Their confidence grew as they started to string together periods of constant pressure through fast, open play.

In the 20th minute of the half Old Albanian conceded a penalty which Raiders kicked to touch and at the ensuing line out they gave away another penalty. The visitors again kicked to the corner and this time the catch and drive was rewarded with the bonus point try scored by Ure. McLean kicked a very fine conversion into the teeth of the wind. Raiders regained the lead by one point, 25-26.

Shortly after the crowd witnessed the outstanding individual play of the day when Jack Forrest made a break from his own half. As he made some 50m upfield he beat player after player with pace and dynamic side stepping. He was stopped only ten metres from the home side’s try line. The visitors were awarded a scrum at the break down and after several phases of play, fittingly it was Forrest who broke through a couple more tackles to run in the fifth try for Raiders. McLean converted to give the visitors an eight-point lead, at 25-33, with 14 minutes left to play.

The home side naturally threw the ‘kitchen sink’ at Raiders in a bid to get the victory or at least a second bonus point, however despite Evans getting a yellow card the visitors were in total control of the proceedings during this final period of the game.

When the referee brought this pulsating game to a close Raiders had won 25-33 and collected another five points on the road.

Referee: Tom Bird

Scorers: Tries: Barnes, Doorey-Palmer, Perkins, R. Ure, Forrest. Cons: McLean (4)