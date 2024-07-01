Olympics delight: Shoreham star Pitman confirmed for GB archery team at Paris 2024

Six archers will be making their way to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after being selected by the British Olympic Association (BOA) today – and Shoreham’s Bryony Pitman returns to Team GB for her second Games after competing at Tokyo 2020.

She will be joined in the women’s squad by two teenage Games debutants: Penny Healey and Megan Havers.In the men’s squad, Tom Hall will also feature in his second Games, after competing at Tokyo 2020, with two more Games debutants Conor Hall and Alex Wise completing the team.Pitman won a silver medal at the European Championships. The 27-year-old became the first British recurve archer to top the world rankings back in January 2023, since the introduction of the World Cup era in 2006.Healey, from Shropshire, will be competing at her first Games. The 19-year-old is a double European Games gold medallist, was a BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year nominee last year and, like Pitman, reached the top of the world rankings, after winning a World Cup gold medal in April 2023.Havers, at 16 years old, is the youngest archer heading to Paris. The Leicester native was part of the British women’s team that earned a silver medal at the European Grand Prix earlier this month, as well as winning the team quota spot with a bronze at the Final Olympic Quota Tournament in Antalya, Türkiye.Tom Hall, 33, has a PhD in Chemistry, and is a three-time National Tour champion, with his latest triumph coming in last year’s competition. 2023 also saw him win the UK Masters and become a European Grand Prix silver medallist as well as a European Field Championship bronze medallist.His Belfast-born namesake Conor is a European Field Champion, with the 28-year-old winning a mixed team gold medal in 2021 alongside Bryony Pitman, while 23-year-old Wise, from Newcastle, is the final member of the men’s archery squad.All three men were involved in the dramatic one-point victory over Germany at the Final Olympic Quota Tournament in Antalya, Türkiye, which ultimately culminated in a bronze medal in the team competition.Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England OBE said: “We are thrilled to have two talented archery squads representing us in Paris this summer. We welcome back Bryony and Tom to Team GB, and it is with great pleasure that we are able to select Penny, Megan, Conor and Alex for their first Games with us. We cannot wait to see what these brilliant athletes will achieve in Paris.”Tom Duggan, Performance Director, said: “I’m delighted for the athletes selected to represent Team GB in Paris this summer.“Tom and Bryony will be attending their second Olympic Games, and I have no doubt their experience will be crucial in helping Alex, Conor, Megan and Penny who will all be making their Olympic debuts.“Both the teams have been building towards the Games and showed the levels they are capable of last week at the Final Qualification Tournament in Turkey and we are looking forward to seeing them perform to their potential in Paris.”The archery events will be held from 25 July to 4 August at Les Invalides, and a total of five medal events will take place: the men’s singles and team event, the women’s singles and team event and mixed team event.Team GB Archery squads for Paris 2024:Men’s squad:Conor HallTom HallAlex WiseWomen’s squad:Megan HaversPenny HealeyBryony Pitman