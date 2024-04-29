Open Day is the perfect time to try out croquet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who would like to learn about this thoroughly enjoyable sport would be welcome to attend. People of any age looking for a new challenge in a sport that can be played socially or competitively should have a go.

Croquet at the Compton Club can be played all year round, weather permitting, in attractive surroundings. The Compton Club has five lawns of a standard that attracts international competitions. Anyone interested in playing can have three free coaching lessons before being invited to be members.

On open day Compton Croquet Club is also celebrating 125 years of croquet. At 2pm there will be a formal opening by the Worshipful the Mayor of Eastbourne.

There will also be a live band, tea and cakes, punch and drinks (pay bar), have a go at croquet (mallets and balls provided – please wear trainers or flat-soled shoes) supervised sessions, croquet games for younger players, plant sale, tombola and history corner.