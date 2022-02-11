Outdoors or in - Eastbourne Rovers youngsters are flying

They were among a vast turnout of young athletes from across the southern counties participating on the firm and undulating course.

In the under-13 boys’ race, Fin Lumber-Fry placed strongly in 12th, impressive as he has another year in his age category.

His team-mate Ilya Korchev had a fine run in the under-15 boys’ race, positioning 58th among a high quality field of 189 runners.

Bryn Smith - right of podium - at Lee Valley

In the under-17s’ girls race, Ellie Mclean continued her impressive cross country season placing 42nd out of a 125 strong club athletes from across the south.

Eastbourne Rovers junior coach Chris Voice said: ‘These results are very encouraging for Ellie, Ilya and Fin.

“It was a great day’s racing for them among the tough competition of athletes from across the southern counties.’

Eastbourne Rovers will be out in force for the final fixture of the Sussex Cross Country league in Bexhill tomorrow.

Ellie McLean goes for glory at Beckenham

If anyone is interested in running with Eastbourne Rovers go to eastbourneroversac.co.uk

INDOOR SCENE

Bryn Smith flew the flag for Eastbourne Rovers at the South of England Indoor Championships Senior event.

Still only U23, Smith was competing against the best senior sprinters in the South at the Lee Valley Arena.

Smith started his busy weekend with a second place in his 60m heat equalling his personal best of 6.95.

In the semi final it was another second spot, and he improved his time to an impressive 6.90.

Unfortunately, he just missed out on getting to the final, but this meant he could conserve energy for his strongest event of the 200m the next day.

It was an early start and Smith did not disappoint with a relaxed win in his heat with 22.55 running the tight inside lane.

He followed this with a well-paced semi breaking the 22 second barrier with 21.98, in second place and securing himself a good lane in the final.

Smith showed his strength by producing another superb run clocking 21.93 and grabbing the bronze medal to finish a fantastic weekend.

This was presented by the sprint legend Linford Christie.

Smith now has the qualifying time for the British Indoor Championships.

He was thrilled with his performance and said: “It makes all the hard winter training worthwhile.”