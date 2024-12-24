Paddy Power World Darts Championship: Hastings star Rob Cross makes early exit, following long list of seeded players to go out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Cross joined the long list of seeded players to make an early exit from the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

The world number five from St Leonards produced a well below-par performance as he lost 3-1 to Scott Williams in round two at London's Alexandra Palace on Monday night.

Cross became the 14th seed to crash out in the last 64 - a new record for that stage of the tournament - joining the likes of fellow former champions Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.

A clash between last year's two losing semi-finalists always looked a difficult opening assignment for Cross and Williams had been impressive in his thrilling first-round victory over heavy-scoring German prospect Niko Springer.

Rob Cross of England looks on during his Second Round match against Scott Williams of England on day nine of the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

But both players struggled to find their range in the very last second-round match, which didn't get underway until around 10.50pm after Dave Chisnall and Ricky Evans had played out an epic contest which went all the way to a deciding leg immediately beforehand.

Cross averaged just 88.64 - well below his seasonal average of more than 96 and nearly 20 points lower than the mark he produced when beating the great Phil Taylor in the 2018 final.

Yet the two-time European Championship winner and former World Matchplay champion did at least take a scrappy opening set 3-2, helped by four 180s and a 12-dart leg.

Cross then claimed the opening two legs of the second set only for Williams to find some form to clinch the next three, with Cross missing two darts at double top for the set in leg four.

The 34-year-old Cross began set three with a 130 checkout, yet Williams, who is ranked just outside the seeded spots in 37th, then reeled off three legs in a row to lead 2-1 in sets.

Cross improved in the fourth set - producing another 12-darter with a 106 outshot to lead 2-1 - but missed two darts at a double in the deciding leg and Williams pinned double top to prevail.

Williams, who was beaten by good friend Cross at the same stage two years ago, will take on unseeded German thrower Ricardo Pietreczko in round three.

Another player with local connections, Ritchie Edhouse, was also among the seeded casualties after losing 3-1 to veteran Ian White on Sunday afternoon.

European Championship winner Edhouse, seeded 29th, failed to reproduce the fine form he has shown for much of the year as he missed out on a third-round showdown with Luke Littler.

Televised live on Sky Sports, the sport's blue riband event will resume after a three-day festive break on December 27 and continue through until the champion is crowned on January 3.