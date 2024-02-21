Past winners among entries for Fontwell Park’s richest race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven high-class horses are in the frame for the race, which will be the centrepiece of the Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle Raceday at the figure-of-eight jumps course.

The day is likely to attract a good-sized crowd, one of the best of the year at Fontwell.

Clerk of the course Philip Hide said: “This year's renewal has a total prize fund of £80,000, with £45,560 to connections of the winning horse, which makes it our biggest race.

Brewin'upastorm won the National Spirit Hurdle in 2021 - as pictured here - and in 2023 | Picture: Darren Cool

"The event is named after National Spirit, a dual winner of the Champion Hurdle in the 1940s.

"National Spirit won five times at Fontwell Park.

"The race has been going since 1965 with some high-class winners over the years including Champion Hurdle winner Beech Road and Stayers Hurdle winners Baracouda and My Way De Solzen.”

This year’s entries are:

My Way De Solzen on the way to winning the National Spirit in 2006 | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Blueking d'Oroux (trained by Paul Nicholls) – a dual Ascot winner.

Botox Has (Gary Moore) – won the National Spirit in 2022, beating Brewin by a head.

Brewin'upastorm (Olly Murphy) – won the National Spirit in 2021 and again last year.

Proschema (Dan Skelton) – was unplaced in the race last year.

Sonigino (Paul Nicholls) – needs a step up in form but has won on heavy ground.

Spirit d'Aunou (Gary Moore) – has won on heavy ground at Sandown.

West To The Bridge (Dan Skelton) – won four in a row in 2022 but has had a long lay-off

Fontwell Park executive director Guy Pridie said they were looking forward to Sunday’s fixture and hoped many local people would attend.

He said: “With the Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle raceday being our richest race and fixture of the season, it’s been a key focus of ours to include more of our local community to enjoy the day and continue to build the profile.

"For our diehard racing fans this is a big one, but we also want to encourage as much local support to enjoy such a race and be part of a entertaining day.

"Sunday fixtures at Fontwell are and always have been hugely popular and we want to continue to grow these days throughout the season, year on year.”

Gates open at 12.30pm, with the first race at 2.30pm and the last going off at 5pm.

Headline sponsors for the day are Star Sports and tickets are cheaper if bought in advance - £21.

Under-18s get in free to all Fontwell Park race meetings.

The restaurant is sold out, but there is still some limited availability in private boxes.

There will be live music before racing and a new outside patio area will be open.

To book tickets visit fontwellpark.co.uk