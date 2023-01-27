Marathon season will soon be here, and a number of Hastings AC athletes are training for half and full marathons. Hastings AC, HY Runners and Eastbourne Rovers have all been busy – and there’s news from Run Wednesdays here too...

There were great ‘taster’ results for three Hastings AC members who came in under the hour at a 10-miler in Kent.

The Pentland Homes Canterbury 10-miler is a long standing race on a very hilly course that didn't stop Grace Baker coming in as second woman in 59.57.

Endurance coach Rhys Boorman of Hastings AC won bronze in 54.05 and 28th was Sean Parker-Harding in 59.28.

Hastings AC's trio in Kent

Former junior GB international athlete Grace will run the London Marathon in the spring.

After returning from a two-year stint as a full-time funded athlete at Oklahoma State University, the 26-year-old has focused on her career outside of athletics. She took a break from competitive running while working full-time for a local law firm and studied in her own time and has now qualified as a solicitor. S

She has been given the club’s place at the London Marathon where she will aim to post a good time and earn funds through sponsorship for Hastings AC.

She will be working with Boorman under the supervision of her father, club endurance coach Peter Baker, with Boorman running the Manchester Marathon.

HY Runners at the Masters at Lancing

The club are a registered charity and will use funds to buy equipment for the field events they offer exclusively in Hastings. Check out the club’s pages online for the Justgiving link.

Meanwhile at the Sussex Masters Cross Country Championships Amy Rodwell was 27th, and 11th in her V35F age group. Chris Brandt was 12th – 10th in V50M age group.

Chris said it was a super course and a well organised event.

HY RUNNERS

An Eastbourne Rovers duo at Waterhall, Eleanor Strevens and Ellie Mclean

HY’s cross country season continued with David Ervine the sole representative from the club in the Sunday league at Warren Hill, Beachy Head.

In a field of around 600 on the undulating course, Ervine battled the elements and achieve an impressive win with a comfortable margin in 28:36.HY’s men’s vets team were in action at Coombe Farm in Lancing for the Sussex Masters Cross Country Championships. Benji Symes, John Badrock, Jonathan Hatch, Jamie Webb, Tom Brampton and Matthew Isden tackled two challenging 2.5 mile laps.

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers’ young athletes were out in force at the Sussex Schools Cross Country Championships at Waterhall, Brighton.

Ross Brooks, right, with Danny Garbett, his coach at Run Wednesdays

The course was mostly frosty and firm underfoot after the cold snap, apart from a slippery brutal hill which challenged even the strongest athletes.

The top 20 in each race will compete for Sussex Schools in the south-east schools inter-counties cross country at Haywards Heath on February 4, and the top four will earn their county vest to compete in Nottingham at the English schools cross country championships.

In the Year 8/9 girls’ race, heading straight to the front in the 3k distance race was Eastbourne Rovers’ county champion Freda Pearce (Cavendish), closely followed by teammate Daisy Connor (St Catherine’s College).

They were neck and neck all the way but Daisy’s sprint finish claimed top spot and gold with Freda just three seconds behind for silver. Talented Evie Lennard (Hailsham CC), with another year to come in the age group, placed an impressive 7th.

Inthe Year 8/9 boys’ race over 4.3k, Fin Lumber-Fry (Ratton) held on to the front pack and was the first Rover in 4th. Finn Fraser-Smith (Cavendish) was fifth and Jonah Messer (Cavendish) showed his improving form in 8th. Fin and Jonah both have another year at this level.

The Year 10/11 6k intermediate boys’ race saw Ilya Korchev (St Catherine’s College) place well up the field in 12th. Fintan Pearce placed 16th and securing his place at the inter-counties. The senior girls and boys’ race (Year 12/13) had the girls covering 4.3k and boys 7.1k. Eleanor Stevens (Claremont Senior). Strevens secured a 20-second lead from her nearest rival to clinch gold. Fellow Rover Ellie Mclean (Lewes College) took bronze. James Stephen and Benjamin Brown (Bexhill College) were 13th abd 15th.

Other Rovers results: Yr 8/9: Lexie Mclean 27th (St CC), Milla Winslet (Ratton) 69, Katherine Brown (Ratton) 43rd, Pearl Winslet (Ratton) 97th, Chae Wae (GH) 76th; Yr 8/9 Boys: Oscar Mizen (GH) 32nd Thomas Petherick (GH) 37th, Teddy Jones (St CC) 61st, George Armstrong-Smith 67th, Fisher Winslet (135th); Intermediate Girls: Isabelle Chappell (Heathfied CC) 42nd; Intermediate Boys: Dermot O Rourke (St Richards) 45th , Kaleb Berhane 53rd (St Cath C).

Eastbourne Rovers ‘World of Pete’ (WoP) endurance group’s marathon hopefuls’ training is well under way.

With marathon season fast approaching, the group have had to endure appalling weather since the start of the year, with training taking place in torrential rain, high winds and sub-zero temperatures.

Last Sunday was the first real test for the athletes, a benchmark for how they are responding to coach Pete Standen’s intense training schedule as they took on the Canterbury ten-mile race.

It was a very well organised race by Invicta East Kent.

Thankfully there was no ice to contend with but there were two sizeable hills on an undulating course.

The first was short and sharp after four miles, and then there was a second longer hill around seven miles which made it challenging, but there were plenty of opportunities to cruise.

Pete conditions his runners with a weekly hill set, so while nobody truly likes a hill, they were able to climb with strength awaiting the reprieve of a flat or descent.

Luke Tomsett was first Rover home, comfortably punching through the one-hour mark with a time of 59:04 in 22nd place.

Richard Davis was next in 61:37 in 42nd place. Phil Wood was 8th in his age category and 61st overall in a time of 64:26.

Laura Seaman crossed the line in 72:26, she was 30th female and 223rd overall.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

A new year is a time of resolutions and intentions for many people – and this often includes a desire to get fit and lose weight.

If you are interested in taking up running as part of your new regime, but are nervous about joining a club, Run Wednesdays could be for you.

The club run a wide range of sessions each week, including junior sessions, female runs, race training sessions and two weekly social runs on local trails, including the South Downs National Park. In addition, the club run fitness sessions to support runners and other athletes develop their strength and mobility.

Ross Brooks started training with Run Wednesdays, including targeted training sessions with coach Danny Garbett, last year.

Ross has already lost one stone and continues running with the club to support his weight loss .

Ross said: “ I live with depression. The weight loss has been a great achievement but more importantly it has had such a positive impact on my mental health.

"Being involved with Run Wednesdays and Danny has really helped my general health but the social aspect of this club and had a real impact on improving my mental health.”

As well as training sessions with the club, Ross attends parkruns every Saturday morning and is working hard to beat his current personal best of 43min 50sec.