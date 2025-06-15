Petersen holds his nerve to win at Hastings & St. Leonards Sailing Club

For the third week running strong winds reduced the fleet size to the experienced and courageous at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Eight boats launched into force five west south-westerly winds, backing south-westerly, for the three race Midsummer Handicap.

The competition became one of attrition as the power of the wind and sea tested the strength of the sailors and the resilience of their boats.

Simon & Lucas Terry (Dart 16) were unable to start racing due to a rudder problem. Mat Windley (Laser Radial) retired in the first race after a capsize, Brian & Max Cholerton (Dart 16) and Roy Sandford (Laser 4.7) came ashore after the first race with their strength waning and Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) retired after the start of the second race when the pressure on their boom while beating popped the rivets attaching a mainsheet pulley.

Eric Petersen (Laser 4.7) (foreground) winner of the Midsummer Handicap

The final twist to the racing was an error by Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) in the second race that saw him disqualified on the final lap; Ashford had been the lead boat but by missing a mark of the course he forfeited the race.

Although the Blurtons had taken line honours in the first race, Ashford had won on handicap. In the second race, and with Ashford out of the running, the win went to Eric Petersen (Laser (4.7).

Petersen was one of only two boats to correctly finish each race, the other being Juan Ces (Hobie 14). No one still sailing had the strength for a third race. This meant that the overall results across the two races, and taking into account one "did not start”, two "did not finish”, one "disqualification” and four “did not compete”, were: Eric Petersen (Laser 4.7) first, Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) second and Juan Ces (Hobie 14) third.

Congratulations to Petersen, winner of the Midsummer Handicap, who correctly and consistently sailed two races in a boat that stayed in one piece.