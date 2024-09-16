Petworth Bowls Club's 2024 finals winners are crowned
Petworth Bowls Club 2024 finals have been held, with plenty of silverware shared out.
The winners of Petworth Bowls Club's 2024 Finals are listed below;
Men's Singles: Dan Butler
Ladies Singles: Clare Stevens
Club Singles: Dan Butler
Veteran's Singles: Jeanne Brown
2 Wood Singles: David Luxford
Novice Singles: Michael Dallyn
Handicap Singles: David Luxford
Singles Plate: Michael Dallyn
Pairs: David Luxford & Clare Stevens
Triples: Margaret Sheppard, Barry Stanton & Dan Butler
www.petworthbowlsclub.weebly.com
