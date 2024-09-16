Petworth Bowls Club's 2024 finals winners are crowned

By Marc Lancaster
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:14 GMT
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 08:39 GMT
Petworth Bowls Club 2024 finals have been held, with plenty of silverware shared out.

The winners of Petworth Bowls Club's 2024 Finals are listed below;

Men's Singles: Dan Butler

Ladies Singles: Clare Stevens

Dan Butler, the Petworth BC men's champion for 2024

Club Singles: Dan Butler

Veteran's Singles: Jeanne Brown

2 Wood Singles: David Luxford

Novice Singles: Michael Dallyn

Handicap Singles: David Luxford

Singles Plate: Michael Dallyn

Pairs: David Luxford & Clare Stevens

Triples: Margaret Sheppard, Barry Stanton & Dan Butler

