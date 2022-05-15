Picture special: 22 images from Hastings Runners' five-mile race

In weather that left a lot to be desired, the five-mile race’s 15th anniversary event for the first time included a 550m loop of Hastings Pier on the outward leg.

Apart from the start/finish outside Hastings Town Hall, the bulk of the race took place on the seafront. The Keith Chandler Memorial Road Race has raised over £56,000 in its time for St Michael’s Hospice, where race proceeds will again be going. Runners' race numbers entitled them to 10% or more discounts for the whole family at a number of tourist attractions including Smugglers Adventure and Hastings Aquarium, RBE Trampolines in Marine Parade, and eateries/coffee houses including Eat at the Stade, Only Coco Chocolates, Whistle Drago bar and Muffin Break (drinks discount) in Priory Meadow.

The huge attraction of running on the pier, plus the race’s inclusion in the Sussex Grand Prix, meant there were lots of runners and their families coming from well outside the area. Volunteers were drawn from many clubs and groups including Hastings Runners, Hastings Lions, Hastings Bonfire Society, TS Hastings Sea Cadets and 13th St. Leonards’ guides. See pictures by Frank Copper on this page and the ones linked.

