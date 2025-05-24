Picture special and round-up: Amiloc and Victoria Harbour take feature prizes at Goodwood’s May Festival

By Steve Bone
Published 24th May 2025, 18:17 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 09:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Amiloc and Victoria Harbour took the listed honours as an absorbing two-day May Festival at Goodwood came to an end.

Amiloc, ridden by Richard Kingscote for trainer Ralph Beckett, justfied being the 11/10 favourite to win Saturday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes – coming home four lengths ahead of his closest rival Sir Dinadan, also trained by Beckett and with Pat Dobbs aboard.

But there was a surprise result in the equivalent race for fillies, the BetGoodwin Height Of Fashion Stakes, as 12/1 Victoria Harbour – ridden by Pierre-Louis Jamin for Karl Burke – held off Music Piec to win by a neck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two races – often trials for bigger contests to come at Epsom and Royal Ascot – were the highlights of the second day of two at Goodwood, watched by a healthy-sized crowd.

Victoria Harbour (Pierre-Louis Jamin) wins the Height of Fashion Stakes - picture by Malcolm WellsVictoria Harbour (Pierre-Louis Jamin) wins the Height of Fashion Stakes - picture by Malcolm Wells
Victoria Harbour (Pierre-Louis Jamin) wins the Height of Fashion Stakes - picture by Malcolm Wells

Other highlights include a late double for jockey Kieran Shoemark, who took the Darley British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes on 14/1 chance Liberate for trainer James Horton then followed that up with victorty in the Goodwood Horseracing Club Membership Handicap on 6/4 favourite Ruby’s Profit for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s yard.

Other Saturday winners were Silver Ghost, Indigo Down and French Master.

Friday’s feature race also went to trainer Burke – as Liberty Lane won the BetGoodwin Festival Stakes at 3/1 under Clifford Lee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dobbs and trainer Richard Hannon teamed up to claim the Goodwood Horseracing Club Membership Handicap as 9/1 shot Arctic Grey beat odds-on favourite Fort George by a neck, while Goldwork, Manxman, Santorini Star, Havana Pusey and Enchanting were the other winners.

Amiloc (Richard Kingscote) enter the winners' enclosure after victory in the Cocked Hat Stakes | Picture: Malcolm WellsAmiloc (Richard Kingscote) enter the winners' enclosure after victory in the Cocked Hat Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells
Amiloc (Richard Kingscote) enter the winners' enclosure after victory in the Cocked Hat Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell said it was a successful two days and told Racing TV they’d like to make the late May meeting even stronger in years to come.

"We'd really like to build on this and see if we could get a couple of Group races in here,” Arkell said.

Next up at Goodwood, it’s the Three Friday Nights series, mixing racing with DJ sets – starting on June 6.

Related topics:Karl Burke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice