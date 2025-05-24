Amiloc and Victoria Harbour took the listed honours as an absorbing two-day May Festival at Goodwood came to an end.

Amiloc, ridden by Richard Kingscote for trainer Ralph Beckett, justfied being the 11/10 favourite to win Saturday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes – coming home four lengths ahead of his closest rival Sir Dinadan, also trained by Beckett and with Pat Dobbs aboard.

But there was a surprise result in the equivalent race for fillies, the BetGoodwin Height Of Fashion Stakes, as 12/1 Victoria Harbour – ridden by Pierre-Louis Jamin for Karl Burke – held off Music Piec to win by a neck.

The two races – often trials for bigger contests to come at Epsom and Royal Ascot – were the highlights of the second day of two at Goodwood, watched by a healthy-sized crowd.

Victoria Harbour (Pierre-Louis Jamin) wins the Height of Fashion Stakes - picture by Malcolm Wells

Other highlights include a late double for jockey Kieran Shoemark, who took the Darley British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes on 14/1 chance Liberate for trainer James Horton then followed that up with victorty in the Goodwood Horseracing Club Membership Handicap on 6/4 favourite Ruby’s Profit for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s yard.

Other Saturday winners were Silver Ghost, Indigo Down and French Master.

Friday’s feature race also went to trainer Burke – as Liberty Lane won the BetGoodwin Festival Stakes at 3/1 under Clifford Lee.

Dobbs and trainer Richard Hannon teamed up to claim the Goodwood Horseracing Club Membership Handicap as 9/1 shot Arctic Grey beat odds-on favourite Fort George by a neck, while Goldwork, Manxman, Santorini Star, Havana Pusey and Enchanting were the other winners.

Amiloc (Richard Kingscote) enter the winners' enclosure after victory in the Cocked Hat Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell said it was a successful two days and told Racing TV they’d like to make the late May meeting even stronger in years to come.

"We'd really like to build on this and see if we could get a couple of Group races in here,” Arkell said.

Next up at Goodwood, it’s the Three Friday Nights series, mixing racing with DJ sets – starting on June 6.