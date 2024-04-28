Picture special as Worthing Raiders end season with 71-19 win overNorth Walsham

Although it was 11 tries to three, the relegated visitors showed great spirit.

For Raiders it has been a very mixed season and it’s disappointing final league position of 12th - but having picked up 23 bonus points it shows that many of the defeats were close fought affairs. Last year they found a way to win in close games, this season they could not.

They ended nine points clear of the relegation places. Plenty of positives can be taken forward into next season when Raiders will hope to be back in the top half of the league.

Many thanks go to all those who have supported the team at home and away – it is greatly appreciated by the players and coaches.

1 . Worthing Raiders v North Walsham pictures by Stephen Goodger (45).JPG Worthing Raiders rack up a 71-19 win over North Walsham in their final match of the season Photo: Stephen Goodger

